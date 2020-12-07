On Pitch Performing Area Safely Welcomes Audiences for THE HOLIDAY FOLLIES 

In a year when many traditions have had to be postponed or cancelled, OPPA! is happy to bring this amazing holiday tradition back to our stage.

With elaborate costumes, giant production numbers, and tons of community groups this show is for the whole family! Celebrate the season with us as we bring together our community in the style of the Follies. Hosts, Comedy, Songs, Dance, HUGE costumes, and special guests! This is a must see!

Holiday Follies is a mix of talents and musical numbers. With dance groups, ensembles, and soloists, there's something for everyone. Our program will include holiday favorites as well as upbeat contemporary numbers. The performers include groups from local high schools, local youth musical theatre groups, our own OPPA! Players, and many other talented community groups.

Director Brandon Stauffer said this about Holiday Follies: "Holiday Follies is one of my favorite parts of the Christmas holidays. It's amazing to see so many of our community members come together for this festive event. And the costumes this year- you don't want to miss it!"

"Movie Genres" is the theme for Holiday Folies this year! Costumes will feature movie genres including Super Hero, Western, and more. Audiences will be astounded with the creativity and beauty of OPPA! costume designers!

On Pitch Performing Arts Inc. exists to educate, entertain, and inspire children, adults and audiences with theatrical productions that range from musicals, plays, and new works; we train and support the next generation of theatre artists; we provide arts education programs that promote life-long learning; we promise to maintain a safe and diverse community, and we celebrate the power of theatre to bring together our community.

For more information, to buy tickets, and view our Covid-19 safety policies, please visit our website at www.onpitchperformingarts.com.

