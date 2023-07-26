OPPA! Performs THE LITTLE MERMAID This Summer

Over 90 cast members of all ages will take to the stage at the Layton High School Auditorium for 6 performances of Disney's The Little Mermaid beginning Thursday, August 4th. Presented by On Pitch Performing Arts (OPPA!) as part of their 2023 Community Theater season, and based on the beloved Disney film, this show is sure to delight all ages. Journey with Ariel, Sebastian, Ursula, Flounder and all of the characters you know and love and experience MAGIC LIVE ON STAGE with OPPA! this summer.



“Our summer production draws in creative talent from all across Northern Utah, and provides such a unique opportunity for families to perform on stage together or simply experience live theater for the first time together as attendees” says Brandon Stauffer, Executive Director of On Pitch Performing Arts. “For some, it's become an annual event. And, thanks to Layton RAMP Grant, we continue to expand our audience engagement numbers and have become a natural addition to this wonderful community.” Heather Ann Jackson, show director said, “working with this huge cast has been such a great experience, the talent we have in this show blows me away daily and I can't wait for this show to hit the stage.”

Show Dates: August 4th, 5th, 7th, 10th, 11th, & 12th.

Located at the Layton High School Auditorium: 440 Wasatch Dr, Layton

Tickets: General Admission, $17.50 (plus processing)

Doors open at 7:00pm with performances beginning at 7:30p

Tickets available through our website or by calling the Box Office at 385.209.1557



PRODUCTION TEAM HIGHLIGHTS:

Directed by Heather Ann Jackson

Music Director, Phillip Childs

Choreographer, Bailey Porter

Costume Designer, Ali Linhart

Set Designer, Brandon Stauffer



Don't miss OPPA!'s biggest show of the season with the company's largest ensemble production of the year. A special thank you to Layton RAMP, Young Chevrolet, Discover Davis Ford and First Community Bank.

