ON GOLDEN POND is Up Next For Wasatch Theatre Company

Wasatch Theatre Company brings the classic play ON GOLDEN POND by Ernest Thompson to the holiday playlist with two of Utah's favorite theatre makers, Jayne Luke and Richard Scharine. The show will run December 6-9, 2024 for only 4 performances at the Regent Street Black Box at the Eccles.

ON GOLDEN POND tells the story of Noman Thayer who is turning eighty. He and his wife Ethel Thayer are visiting their summer getaway on Golden Pond and wrestling with what it means to get older. Norman, in particular, is losing his memory and feeling more frail. Into this scene comes his daughter Chelsea and her new love interest Bill, a dentist. Norman and Chelsea have always had a volatile relationship. Can they make amends in the latter stages of their relationship? Chelsea's new beau has a thirteen year-old son named Billy that challenges Norman further and may just test his view of the world and his relationships in general.

The play was written in the 1970s by Ernest Thompson, currently in his 70s, who has recently updated the script with a second edition. The second edition is being performed by Wasatch Theatre Company.

Audiences may be most familiar with ON GOLDEN POND as a film starring Henry Fonda and Jane Fonda, who explored their own relationship as part of their work with ON GOLDEN POND. The movie won several Academy Awards including one for Mr. Thompson for his adaptation of the play.

Jayne Luke is a Utah stalwart who has appeared in stages across Utah for decades. She most recently starred in the production of A Prayer for the French Republic at Pioneer. Richard Scharine is a professor emeritus at the University of Utah, where he provided decades of instruction and leadership in the U of U theatre department. Dr. Scharine is the originator of People Productions which brought attention to Black theatre in Utah.

This production is directed by Hugh Hanson, a theatre instructor at the University of Utah.

This is Wasatch Theatre Company's 27th season. WTC is fresh off the success of the 2024 George F. Plautz Playwriting Prize winner CRAVEN by Elise Hanson.

Tickets are available at the Wasatch Theatre Company website or through ArtTix. Individual tickets are $20 with a student ticket at $15.

About Wasatch Theatre Company

Wasatch Theatre Company is a non-profit theater company that produces a variety of plays and musicals each year. The company's mission is to produce timely, relevant, and entertaining theatre by supporting diverse artists and providing opportunities for unique voices to stimulate conversation, increase empathy, and empower positive social change. WTC is a resident of the Regent Street Black Box at the Eccles

For more information, visit the website at https://wasatchtheatrecompany.org.

