Music Theatre West Presents Sold Out Encores Concert

The hour-long event recapped all the company's best shows from the last 10 years.

Music Theatre West Encores was presented at the Ellen Eccles Theatre this past weekend. The hour-long event recapped all the company's best shows from the last 10 years, with limited audiences adhering to social distancing.

Wendi Hassan, the artistic director of CacheARTS, told Cache Valley Daily that the performances sold out their limited number of tickets.

The Encore concert was part of the ongoing Random Acts Community Performance Series hosted by the Cache Valley Center for the Arts.

The next Random Acts event is a release party for the album "Insta-Gramo-Phone" by the Utah band Salduro on August 22.

Join Salduro for the release of their 7" vinyl record, "Insta-Gramo-Phone," which contains 9, 1-minute existential songs that engage and entertain on Instagram and on the turntable. In addition to a live rendition of the album, the band will be performing some of their more traditional, Pixies-esque dynamic rock and roll.

Learn more about all upcoming shows at https://www.cachearts.org/buy-ticketstake-classes.

