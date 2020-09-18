Music Theatre West Boasts Strong Sales for Upcoming Shows

Music Theatre West will be presenting 'Forever Plaid' and 'The Taffetas'.

Cache Valley Daily has reported that Music Theatre West is expecting larger audiences for their upcoming performances of 'Forever Plaid' and 'The Taffetas'.

Read the full story HERE.

Wendi Hassan, the artistic director of the Cache Valley Center for the Arts shared:

"Ticket sales for 'Forever Plaid' and 'The Taffetas' are the strongest we've seen in months...It is so wonderful to have shows on sale again and to hear from patrons we have missed so much."

The shows will be staged on alternating evenings beginning Friday through Sept. 26, with matinee performances of "Forever Plaid" and "The Taffetas" on Sept. 19 and Sept. 26 respectively.

Social distancing guidelines will still be put in place.

"Luckily, none of the performing arts companies that we've got coming up are confortable with that idea and we're very grateful to them for that," Hassan shared. "We just don't think that our audiences are ready for that.

"But we have allowed our resident companies who know their audiences and understand their pandemic risks to determine their own seating maps as long as they keep to the precautionary guidelines from the state."

Check out the full story HERE.

Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You