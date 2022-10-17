Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Meet the Queens of CANADA'S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS. THE WORLD, Premiering November 18 on WOW Presents Plus

 Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, and Traci Melchor return to the Drag Race bench as resident judges in the new six-part series.

Oct. 17, 2022  
After three wildly successful seasons of "Canada's Drag Race," the queens of the North have proven they can sleigh in every way.

Now, it's time to give the world another Drag Race with nine, world-renowned drag artists from all around the globe. "Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World," makes its debut Friday, Nov. 18 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territoires, day-and-date with its Crave airing in Canada.

Are you ready to welcome the nine queens back to the stage? They are Anita Wigl'it, Icesis Couture, Kendall Gender, Ra'Jah O'Hara, Rita Baga, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Stephanie Prince, Vanity Milan, and Victoria Scone.

In "Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World," queens from the international Drag Race family compete to become the Queen of the Mother-Pucking World. With Canada acting as host nation, this six-episode battle brings back fan favorites and top talent from around the world with a thirst for victory, for an elite competition.

Resident 'Canada's Drag Race" judges Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, and Traci Melchor bring their judging expertise to "Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World," and are joined by guest judges and special guests which are soon to be announced.

While Canada hosts the competition, in every episode of "Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World" it's each queen for herself. Queens' talents are tested in maxi and mini challenges, and lip-sync battles, where one queen wins the chance to eliminate a fellow competitor, until a winner is crowned. Throughout this journey, the queens have the opportunity to share their personal struggles and successes, and showcase the importance of celebrating everyone's Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent.


