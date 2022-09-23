Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MY BROTHER WAS A VAMPIRE by Morag Shepherd Comes to Plan B Theatre

Performances run November 3-13.

Sep. 23, 2022  
Siblings Skye and Callum love each other, hate each other, and need each other. Oh, and they can fly. A horror comedy that follows a bizarre, broken, and blisteringly brazen journey in reverse.

From playwright Morag Shepherd: I describe MY BROTHER WAS A VAMPIRE as a horror comedy because I really wanted to try my hand at writing something scary and suspenseful. I wanted to write something that evoked the presence of someone, or something, lurking just out of sight, to represent a paranoia, or an unknown. The comedy part of the equation shows up by a fairly heavy dose of dead-pan sarcasm in the relationship between siblings Callum and Skye. I liked the idea of having the audience balance right on the edge of laughter and discomfort and constantly tried to play with the line between comedy and horror.

Playwright Morag Shepherd has previously premiered her plays NOT ONE DROP, "Mother Earth" and "The March" from (in)divisible, and FLORA MEETS A BEE with Plan-B. You may have also seen her plays DO YOU WANT TO SEE ME NAKED, and A BRIEF WALTZ IN A LITTLE ROOM, and CHERRY WINE IN PAPER CUPS about town.

Sydney Shoell, who has previously appeared in Plan-B's world premiere of Julie Jensen's P.G. ANON, plays Skye.

Benjamin Young, who has previously appeared in Plan-B's world premieres of RIVER.SWAMP.CAVE.MOUNTAIN. by Elaine Jarvik, PRESENTING: SUPER CAT AND REPTILE ROBOT by Rachel Bublitz, and ALLI AND #3 by Debora Threedy (all three statewide Free Elementary School Tours), plays Callum.

Designed by Emma Belnap (lighting), Victoria Bird (costumes), Janice Chan (scenic), and Cheryl Ann Cluff (sound), Aaron Swenson (show art). Intimacy direction by Liz Whittaker. Stage managed by Grey Rung (also scenic builder and electrician). Directed by Cheryl Ann Cluff.


