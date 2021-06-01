Live at the Eccles to Welcome CIRQUE MUSICA SPECTACULAR

Live at the Eccles has announced the must-see holiday event of the season that will bring joy and excitement to our theater like never before. Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular will be showing for one breathtaking performance on November 21, 2021.

Tickets go on-sale this Friday, June 4th. Ticket prices range from $44.50 to $89.50 and can be purchased at LiveEccles.com

Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular is an all-new production featuring some of the greatest holiday songs of all time performed with the world-renowned cast of Cirque Musica.

Audiences will be amazed by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today's greatest circus performers with the holiday classics we all love.

Treat your family to a VIP Experience and enjoy a red-carpet entry where you will be greeted by several members of Cirque Musica, a keepsake photo, plus each VIP ticket includes a $30 credit toward any Cirque Musica merchandise and a special edition VIP lanyard.

Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular is the perfect opportunity for the entire family to experience great holiday music while enjoying an edge of your seat circus experience.

Create memories you will cherish forever at Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular.

Cirque Musica is produced by TCG Entertainment. Visit www.CirqueMusica.com, Facebook, or Twitter for more information.