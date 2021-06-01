Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Live at the Eccles to Welcome CIRQUE MUSICA SPECTACULAR

Audiences will be amazed by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer.

Jun. 1, 2021  

Live at the Eccles to Welcome CIRQUE MUSICA SPECTACULAR

Live at the Eccles has announced the must-see holiday event of the season that will bring joy and excitement to our theater like never before. Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular will be showing for one breathtaking performance on November 21, 2021.

Tickets go on-sale this Friday, June 4th. Ticket prices range from $44.50 to $89.50 and can be purchased at LiveEccles.com

Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular is an all-new production featuring some of the greatest holiday songs of all time performed with the world-renowned cast of Cirque Musica.

Audiences will be amazed by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today's greatest circus performers with the holiday classics we all love.

Treat your family to a VIP Experience and enjoy a red-carpet entry where you will be greeted by several members of Cirque Musica, a keepsake photo, plus each VIP ticket includes a $30 credit toward any Cirque Musica merchandise and a special edition VIP lanyard.

Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular is the perfect opportunity for the entire family to experience great holiday music while enjoying an edge of your seat circus experience.

Create memories you will cherish forever at Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular.

Cirque Musica is produced by TCG Entertainment. Visit www.CirqueMusica.com, Facebook, or Twitter for more information.


Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Salt Lake City Stories
Photo/Video: Check Out BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Tuacahn Center for the Arts Photo

Photo/Video: Check Out BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Tuacahn Center for the Arts

CAFE PLAYS Brings Live Performances Back to Utah Theatre Photo

CAFE PLAYS Brings Live Performances Back to Utah Theatre

Todrick Hall to Perform in Salt Lake City Fri. Jun. 4 Photo

Todrick Hall to Perform in Salt Lake City Fri. Jun. 4

Ballet West Issues Statement After Alleged Harassment of Black Dancers Photo

Ballet West Issues Statement After Alleged Harassment of Black Dancers


More Hot Stories For You

  • Expanded Schedule for The Jas Academy Presented By Jazz Aspen Snowmass and The Frost School Of Music Announced
  • Alanis Morissette to Celebrate 25 Years Of JAGGED LITTLE PILL with 2021-2022 World Tour
  • Pink Mario Releases Latest Dream-Pop Single 'CHAD'
  • Juan Pablo Di Pace's New Music Video Is A Family Affair