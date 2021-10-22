Live at the Eccles to Present SLASH Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators

Live at the Eccles will present SLASH featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at the Eccles Theater on Main Street in downtown Salt Lake City. ArtTix is the official source for tickets for Live at the Eccles events. Please note that all fans must present proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test to attend this show. Read important details here.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 29th at 10am online at LiveEccles.com, by phone at 801-355-ARTS and the Eccles Theater Box Office (M-F 10a-6p and Sat 10a-2p). The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater is located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.

SLASH--the iconic, GRAMMY-winning, American rock guitarist, songwriter and film producer--has amassed album sales of over 100 million copies, garnered a GRAMMY Award and seven GRAMMY nominations, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and is a New York Times Best-selling author.



SLASH is considered one of the greatest rock guitar players of all time and one of the most recognizable faces in pop culture worldwide. Time magazine placed SLASH at #2 (Jimi Hendrix was #1) in its list, "The 10 Greatest Electric Guitar Players." SLASH created signature sounds like the guitar riff on #1 hits for Guns N' Roses "Sweet Child o' Mine" and "Welcome To The Jungle." After leaving the band, SLASH went on to critical acclaim with SLASH's Snakepit and global success with the supergroup Velvet Revolver before embarking on his own solo career. After landing on the top of the charts with his first solo album, Slash (2010)--which featured Ozzy Osbourne, Fergie, Myles Kennedy and more--he formed his current band SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS (SMKC)--which features Myles Kennedy (lead vocals), Brent Fitz (drums), Todd Kerns (bass/vocals) and Frank Sidoris (rhythm guitar)--who've been touring worldwide and making music together non-stop for over a decade.



SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS (SMKC) released their debut album, the critically acclaimed Apocalyptic Love (2012) which stormed the Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart debuting at #4 on the overall chart as well as the #1 Top Rock album, and spawned SLASH and the band's first-ever #1 solo radio hits "You're A Lie" and "Standing In The Sun." The band's second album, World On Fire (2016) debuted to global praise and the album's title track, "World On Fire" ascended to #1 at U.S. Rock Radio. In 2016, Guns N' Roses re-united and SLASH joined Axl Rose and Duff McKagan for the historic and ongoing world tour which Billboard magazine now ranks as the third highest grossing tour of all time. SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS' most recent release is their critically--acclaimed third album Living The Dream (2018). Living The Dream debuted with 10, Top 10 Chart placements across the globe and fueled by the Top 5 song "Driving Rain," and the single "Mind Your Manners" was hailed by critics as the best songs of the band's career. By the end of SMKC's worldwide tour in 2019, SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS had achieved seven, consecutive, Top 10 Hit singles at radio. The group's first new music in three years, SLASH (guitars) and MYLES KENNEDY (lead vocals) along with their fellow co-Conspirators-TODD KERNS (bass), drummer BRENT FITZ (drums) and FRANK SIDORIS (rhythm guitar)--will release their new album 4 via Gibson Records--the iconic American guitar brands' newly established record label-on February 11, 2022.



The new album 4, is co-produced by Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, John Prine, Brandi Carlile), was recorded at the famed RCA Studio A in Nashville, TN, and will be SLASH's fifth solo album overall and the fourth album to feature MYLES KENNEDY and The Conspirators.