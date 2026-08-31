Limón Dance Company and Niladri Kumaar Set for UtahPresents September Programming

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UtahPresents will continue its 2026-27 season in September with performances by Limón Dance Company and internationally acclaimed sitar virtuoso and composer Niladri Kumaar.

Limón Dance Company will perform at Kingsbury Hall on Thursday, September 24 at 7:30 p.m., followed by Kumaar's Space Between the Notes at Libby Gardner Concert Hall on Friday, September 25.

Limón Dance Company

Thursday, September 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Kingsbury Hall

Presented in partnership with the University of Utah School of Dance, Limón Dance Company will bring a program combining the company's historic repertoire with contemporary choreography to Kingsbury Hall.

Now celebrating its 80th anniversary, the New York-based company was founded in 1946 and has remained an influential force in American modern dance, pairing revivals of José Limón's works with commissions and choreography by contemporary artists.

The UtahPresents program will include Limón's Mazurkas, created following his visit to Poland after World War II as a celebration of the vitality of the Polish people. The work is set to music by Frédéric Chopin.

The company will also perform Join, choreographed by Aszure Barton in collaboration with Grammy-nominated composer Ambrose Akinmusire. The work draws inspiration from Limón's description of a lost work by pioneering choreographer Doris Humphrey, using that account as the foundation for a new piece.

Students from the University of Utah School of Dance will open the program.

Niladri Kumaar: Space Between the Notes

Friday, September 25

Libby Gardner Concert Hall

UtahPresents will partner with the University of Utah School of Music to present Mumbai-based sitar virtuoso and composer Niladri Kumaar in Space Between the Notes. The performance is sponsored by Dinesh and Kalpana Patel.

Known for combining Indian classical traditions with contemporary musical exploration, Kumaar will perform on both the traditional sitar and the zitar, an instrument of his own creation.

Space Between the Notes will honor Kumaar's longtime musical partnership with the late tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain. The program draws upon music inspired by their final recorded live performance together in Mumbai, which was subsequently released as an album.

Hussain had been scheduled to appear as part of UtahPresents' 2024-25 season but died two months before the planned performance.

Joined by an ensemble of Indian musicians, Kumaar will use the concert to explore friendship, collaboration and musical connection while bridging traditional and contemporary sounds.

UtahPresents 2026-27 Season

UtahPresents launched its season in August with Utah-based artist Connor Johnson and Footpath Theatre Company's Western Minerals and Their Origins, presented with Flying Bobcat Theatrical Laboratory as part of the Stage Door Series.

Programming will continue into October with Sugar Skull! A Día de Muertos Musical Adventure on Sunday, October 4 at Kingsbury Hall. The bilingual and bicultural touring musical for young audiences and families incorporates traditional regional music and dance from Mexico.

On Wednesday, October 7, UtahPresents will launch its Jazz at Kingsbury Hall programming with Branford Marsalis and Dianne Reeves Celebrate John Coltrane. The concert will bring the Branford Marsalis Quartet together with Grammy Award-winning jazz vocalist Dianne Reeves.

UtahPresents serves as the performing arts presenter at the University of Utah and steward of Kingsbury Hall. Since launching under the UtahPresents name in 2015, the organization has presented nearly 2,000 artists from approximately 40 countries and served nearly one million people.

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