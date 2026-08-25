Review: MORIARTY at Hale Centre Theatre is Hilariously Thrilling

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MORIARTY at Hale Centre Theatre is hilariously thrilling as Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous band of characters set off to solve the latest case involving the titular villain. Written by Ken Ludwig and directed by Ryan Simmons, this melodrama is extravagant in all the right ways. With only seven actors playing dozens of characters, solving the mystery gets even more zany in this fast-paced adventure.

Adam Packard’s (double cast with Tavnir Carey) Sherlock (Actor 1) is as brilliant as he is aloof as he works to uncover Professor Moriarty’s plans and bring down his entire network alongside Morgan Gunter’s (double cast with Chandler Bishop) more empathetic and modest John Watson (Actor 2). Both Packard and Gunter shine as they pair emotional moments with animated humor that never feels like too much. Gunter’s narration of the story is particularly effective at providing enough context for the scene while still allowing for surprises.

Amber Dodge (double cast with Clara Wright) plays the fierce American actress Irene Adler (Actor 4) and gives Packard’s Holmes a run for his money (or, in this case, letters). Dodge doesn’t pull any punches, both figuratively and literally, as she commands the stage in various scenes. Bryan Dayley (double cast with BJ Whimpey) (Actor 3) has many memorable characters, but his menacing Professor Moriarity is particularly distinguished as he taunts Holmes, Watson, and Adler.

Claire Kenny (double cast with Carolyn Hartvigsen) (Actor 5), Danny Kenny (double cast with Isaac Martinez-Trinidad) (Actor 6), and Bryson Smellie (double cast with Ethan Freestone) (Actor 7) round out the talented cast. They all have notable comedic scenes throughout that either draw the plot forward or simply entertain in ways that feel necessary considering the caricatures.

In addition to the many great performances, the production crew creates an immersive set (designed by Jenn Taylor and Madeline Ashton) with genius technical feats, incredible costumes (designed by Joy Zhu and assisted by Emily Lucio), and engaging lighting and sound design (Marianne Ohran and Kristin Tenney, respectively) that adds to the adrenaline inducing pace of the story.

MORIARTY is incredibly amusing and exhilarating. It sucks you in, keeps you laughing, and leaves you with a sense of adventure. Don your detective caps through November 14, 2026. For tickets, call the box office at 801-984-9000 or visit www.hct.org.

Photo Credit: Leavitt Wells

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