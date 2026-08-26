Review: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is a Ride at the Eccles Theater

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The national tour of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, currently playing at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City, is an awe-inducing ride.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (book by Rick Elice, music and lyrics by Pigpen Theatre Co.), based on the novel by Sara Gruen, received seven Tony nominations in 2024. While running away from a personal crisis, Jacob Jankowski finds a home in a traveling circus, but can he ignore the spark he feels with the ringmaster’s wife?

Zachary Keller is impassioned but solid as Jacob, and Helen Krushinski is tender but resilient as Marlena. Their delicate yet commanding vocals blend effortlessly.

Connor Sullivan is forcefully charismatic as August and Robert Tully (previously ringmaster for Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus) tugs the heartstrings as Mr. Jankowski.

Other memorable performances come from Tyler West as Walter, Javier Garcia as Camel, Ruby Gibbs as Barbara, and Grant Huneycutt as Wade.

The ensemble is filled to the brim with extraordinary talent, executing the choreography by Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, as well as Carroll’s circus design, with absolute precision and gravity-defying stamina. Their astonishing stunts are the undeniable high points of the show.

The scenic design by Takeshi Kata is unassuming for a Broadway production, utilizing the projection design by David Bengali and lighting design by Bradley King to help fill the stage. But each of the elements works together to maximum artistic effect. In addition to the circus movement, this includes the flattering costume design by David I. Reynoso and the singular puppet design by Ray Wetmore and Jr. Goodman, along with Camille Labarre, resulting in a satisfying aesthetic.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS plays the Eccles Theater for a limited engagement through Sunday, August 30, 2026. For tickets, call ArtTix at 801-355-ARTS (2787) or visit www.artsaltlake.org.

Photo Credit: Photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade.

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