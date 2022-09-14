Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LITTLE WOMEN Opens at OPPA! This Week

Performances run September 16th – October 8th.

Register for Salt Lake City News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 14, 2022  
LITTLE WOMEN Opens at OPPA! This Week

OPPA!'s production of Little Women opens Friday September 16th. Join us we continue to celebrate our year of Women, as Louisa May Alcott's beloved story of the four March sisters is brought to vivid musical life on the On Pitch Performing Arts main theater stage.

Filled with adventure, heartbreak, and a deep sense of hope, the struggle of these women to find their own voices mirrors the growing pains of young America. With joyful melodies, memorable characters and a big-hearted message, Little Women remains a classic of relevance for all ages.

"The heart of the l Little Women musical is about telling a real story," says Marinda Maxfield, Production Director. "As theatre artists, we are lucky enough to get to be storytellers. I am grateful I get to work in a field that values creativity, vision and empathy. Working with this cast has been incredibly rewarding and exciting. If you attend the performances, I hope you see a bit of yourself in the stories these actors are telling."


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Lindsey Stirling Announces SNOW WALTZ CHRISTMAS TOUR; Tickets On Sale Friday, September 16Lindsey Stirling Announces SNOW WALTZ CHRISTMAS TOUR; Tickets On Sale Friday, September 16
September 12, 2022

Award-winning pop-violinist Lindsey Stirling has announced her new Snow Waltz tour of North America, in support of her newest album Snow Waltz, where she'll bring the holiday spirit from coast to coast. Beginning in Grand Prairie, TX on November 17th and culminating in a special show on December 23rd in Los Angeles, the 25+ run of dates sees Stirling performing in San Antonio, Orlando, Newark, Milwaukee and more.
World Renowned French Guitarist Pierre Bensusan to Play Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center This MonthWorld Renowned French Guitarist Pierre Bensusan to Play Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center This Month
September 11, 2022

French-Algerian acoustic guitar master, vocalist and composer, Pierre Bensusan, returns to the USA and Canada, completing the second leg of his  2022 North American Tour. One of his early stops will be in Salt Lake City where on Sunday evening September 18th, The Black Box at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center will welcome him.
Wasatch Theatre Company Opens 25th Season With THE LARAMIE CYCLEWasatch Theatre Company Opens 25th Season With THE LARAMIE CYCLE
September 9, 2022

Wasatch Theatre Company kicks off its 25th season with THE LARAMIE CYCLE, a combination of two plays titled THE LARAMIE PROJECT and THE LARAMIE PROJECT: TEN YEARS LATER.  Both plays chronicle the assault and murder of Matthew Shepherd in 1998.  The Tectonic Theatre Project visited the town of Laramie where the murder took place to interview townsfolk immediately after the incident and again in 2008.  The reactions are documented in both plays.  
Dreamers' Circus Announce Fall US Tour DatesDreamers' Circus Announce Fall US Tour Dates
September 6, 2022

Dreamers' Circus, an ambitiously inventive Scandinavian trio taking the new-Nordic music scene by storm, comes to the U.S. for the first of two tours this season, September 27 to October 5.
Hartbeat And Sundance Name The Three 2022 “Women Write Now” FellowsHartbeat And Sundance Name The Three 2022 “Women Write Now” Fellows
August 31, 2022

Hartbeat, the global, multi-platform media company creating entertainment where comedy meets culture, today announced Mayanna Berrin, Kiana Butler Jabangwe, and Danielle Solomon as recipients of this year's Women Write Now (WWN) comedic screenwriting fellowship.  