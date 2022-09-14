LITTLE WOMEN Opens at OPPA! This Week

OPPA!'s production of Little Women opens Friday September 16th. Join us we continue to celebrate our year of Women, as Louisa May Alcott's beloved story of the four March sisters is brought to vivid musical life on the On Pitch Performing Arts main theater stage.

Filled with adventure, heartbreak, and a deep sense of hope, the struggle of these women to find their own voices mirrors the growing pains of young America. With joyful melodies, memorable characters and a big-hearted message, Little Women remains a classic of relevance for all ages.



"The heart of the l Little Women musical is about telling a real story," says Marinda Maxfield, Production Director. "As theatre artists, we are lucky enough to get to be storytellers. I am grateful I get to work in a field that values creativity, vision and empathy. Working with this cast has been incredibly rewarding and exciting. If you attend the performances, I hope you see a bit of yourself in the stories these actors are telling."