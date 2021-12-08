Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LAMB OF GOD Concert Spectacular Announced at Eccles Center

Rob Gardner's acclaimed Lamb of God has been performed for years around the world during the Easter holidays.

Dec. 8, 2021  

Live at the Eccles and KSL presents Rob Gardner's Lamb of God: A Concert Spectacular on April 15-16, 2022 at the Eccles Theater on Main Street in downtown Salt Lake City. ArtTix is the official source for tickets for Live at the Eccles events. Please note that all fans must present proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test to attend this show. Read important details here.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 10th at 10am online at LiveEccles.com, by phone at 801-355-ARTS and the Eccles Theater Box Office (M-F 10a-6p and Sat 10a-2p). The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater is located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.

Rob Gardner's acclaimed Lamb of God, performed for years around the world during the Easter holidays, became a groundbreaking concert film and is now set to be performed live on stage as a concert spectacular, featuring an epic 100-voice choir and featured performers from the film, including soloists Casey Elliott, Dallyn Bayles, cellist Nicole Pinnell, and many more. In all, nearly 200 performers will join Gardner on stage, as the composer conducts a full symphony orchestra and the choir for a profoundly moving seasonal celebration for the entire family.

Told entirely through music, Lamb of God portrays the final week in the life of Jesus Christ. The story is told from the perspective of those who loved and followed Him, including Peter, John, Thomas, Mary and Martha of Bethany, Mary Magdalene, and Christ's mother, Mary.

"We are thrilled to reunite the cast from the Lamb of God Concert Film to perform live at the magnificent Eccles Theater. We've all seen first-hand the powerful emotional impact this music and message have on both the performers and the audience. It's a wonderful opportunity to bring a little light and hope into uncertain times," said Rob Gardner, composer and conductor.


