Kotaro Fukuma and Youl Sun to Open Bachauer’s 2026–27 Concert Series

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As the Gina Bachauer International Piano Foundation will celebrate its 51st Anniversary, audiences are invited to attend the first two concerts in the Bachauer Concert Series 2026/2027.

Today, we'd like to highlight the first two shows of the season, with the first one occurring in just over a week! We are delighted to offer reviewer tickets as well as interviews; let us know what we can set up for you.

The International Piano Foundation brings world-class piano experiences to global and local communities through transformative opportunities including competitions, festivals, concerts, and educational programs.

During this season, Bachauer laureates will return to the stage of the Jeanné Wagner Theatre of the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center in downtown Salt Lake City. In the four extraordinary programs, which take place in October, November, March and April, pianists will perform masterpieces that span centuries and continents. From the visionary masterpieces of Ligeti, Liszt, and Wagner to the colorful worlds of Debussy, Gubaidulina, and Ravel, this season celebrates the rich traditions and seemingly boundless possibilities of the piano.

Experience unforgettable performances by artists whose careers have been shaped by the Gina Bachauer International Piano Competitions.

The first of four concerts will take place on Friday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Rose Wagner at 138 Broadway.

Internationally acclaimed pianist Kotaro Fukuma, a 2010 Bachauer Artists competition finalist, pays tribute to Franz Liszt with a captivating journey through the composer's musical world. Featuring works by Liszt, Wagner, and contemporary composer Matthieu Stefanelli, the program culminates in Liszt's magnificent Années de pèlerinage: Italie (Years of Pilgrimage: Italy).

Then on Friday, Nov. 6, at 7:30 p.m. we welcome Youl Sun, 2024 Bachauer Artists Competition Gold Medalist.

Fresh from his Bachauer Gold Medal victory and Carnegie Hall debut, Youl Sun presents a dazzling program. Music by Gabriela Lena Frank and Texu Kim builds toward Debussy's colorful Images and Liszt's monumental Transcendental Etudes, among the most celebrated works in the piano repertoire.

Bachauer Executive Director Kary Billings said of the upcoming concert and season: 'We are pleased to welcome Bachauer laureate Kotaro Fukuma back to Utah as part of his international concert tour, followed by Bachauer laureate Youl Sun, fresh from his Carnegie Hall debut. We're thrilled to present four incredible pianists this season, all offering a great variety of composers and styles. With 50+ years of history, we are fortunate to have amazing laureates from around the world to invite to perform for us in Salt Lake City.'

Ticket prices begin at just $12 for students and $25 for single tickets, and $100 for season packages with keyboard-side seating.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 03 Hrs 48 Min 13 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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