Jim Jefferies Will Bring THE MOIST TOUR to The Eccles

Jim Jefferies (Legit, FX; The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central) announced today his new The Moist Tour which kicks off September 24 in New York City. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, November 12th at 12pm. For more information and tickets, visit jimjefferies.com.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 12th at 10am online at LiveEccles.com, by phone at 801-355-ARTS and the Eccles Theater Box Office (M-F 10a-6p and Sat 10a-2p). The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater is located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.

This Sydney native is one of the most popular and respected comedians of his generation, entertaining audiences across the globe with his provocative, belief-challenging, and thought-provoking comedy. Jim was honored as Stand-Up Comedian of the Year at the Just for Laughs Festival in summer 2019. At the end of 2019, he started his Oblivious Tour and toured all around Europe and North America. Jim's ninth stand up special Intolerant came out on Netflix last year. He currently hosts his own podcast I Don't Know About That with Jim Jefferies and releases new episodes on Tuesdays with video available on Jim's YouTube channel and audio available everywhere you get podcasts.