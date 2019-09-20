INTO THE WOODS Comes to On Pitch Performing Arts

The Tony award winning musical "Into the Woods" performs at On Pitch Performing Arts October 4th-19th!

Through a world of twisted fairytales "Into the Woods" explores the unintended consequences of our choices, the interdependence of all humans, and the importance of passing positive values on to the next generation. This thought provoking musical asks the question "Are you certain what you wish is what you want?" Combined with masterful comedic elements including two Prince Charmings who can't make up their minds which damsel to rescue, a Baker who can't remember his shopping list, a witch with a peculiar fondness for vegetables, and so much more, "Into the Woods" is a show for the whole family.

Kate Rufener is making her OPPA! directorial debut with "Into the Woods". Rufener says, "Sondheim shows are layered. I could talk for hours about each character! This cast is one of the hardest working and talented casts I've had the privilege to work with. They've really brought out the magic of this complex show!" The all- star production team is completed by music director Emily Roh, choreographer Megan Call, costume designer Stephanie Petersen, set designer Brandon Stauffer, and prop designer April Daw.

Come step into a world of imagination with "Into the Woods" at OPPA!

"Into the Woods performs October 4th-19th. To purchase tickets, please visit our website at www.onpitchperformingarts.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

"Into the Woods" was funded in part by Layton RAMP, The Sorenson Legacy Foundation, and The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation.

OPPA! exists to educate, entertain, and inspire children, adults and audiences with theatrical productions that range from musicals, plays, and new works; we train and support the next generation of theatre artists; we provide arts education programs that promote life-long learning; and we celebrate the power of theatre to bring together our community.





Related Articles Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories

More Hot Stories For You