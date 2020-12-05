Hale Centre Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL To Be Screened at Megaplex Theatres and Online

Hale Centre Theatre will keep family traditions alive this December by screening "A Christmas Carol" at all Utah Megaplex Theatres starting Dec. 11 and nationwide on Broadway on Demand. Seating capacity at the Sandy theatre is restricted to 25% by the local health department due to the coronavirus, and the production is practically sold out.

Now in its 36th consecutive year, A Christmas Carol is a holiday tradition that HCT founders Ruth and Nathan Hale started in 1964 at the family's Glendale, Calif., theatre. The Glendale version of "A Christmas Carol" was rewritten for its Salt Lake HCT debut in 1985 and has continued to evolve over the years to more accurately recount Dickens' classic tale.

"For so many people in our community, it's just not Christmas without seeing this production," said Sally Dietlein, HCT executive producer and co-founder. "Seeing 'A Christmas Carol' on the big screen will provide so much joy and hope this holiday season."

HCT's production weaves actual text from the 1843 story into the script and narration. Details such as these were aided by Richard Wilkins, a Dickens scholar who portrayed Ebenezer Scrooge on the HCT for decades prior to his death in 2012. His scripting, along with original scoring and carol arrangements by noted Utah composer Barlow Bradford, works with the elegant costumes and sets to create a magical holiday experience.

Starring as Ebenezer Scrooge in the film is David Weekes, with Conlon Bonner as Charles Dickens/Fred, Jonathan Fifield as Ghost of Christmas Present; Anthony Lovato as Bob Cratchit; Mia Bagley as Ghost of Christmas Past; and Matt Kohler as Jacob Marley.

"A Christmas Carol" is directed by John Sweeney, with musical direction by Anne Puzey, choreography by Amelia Rose Moore, set design by Kacey Udy, lighting design by Michael Gray, video design by Bobby Gibson, sound design by Dan Morgan, properties design by Michelle Jensen, costume design by Alaina Laukka and hair and make-up design by Candice Cronin.

Tickets for the film are available at theatre box offices or by visiting MegaplexTheatres.com.The production will also make its digital premiere Dec. 11 nationwide on Broadway on Demand.

Check out the trailer below!

Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You