Hale Center Theater Orem Will Stream THANK YOU PAPA

Hale Center Theater Orem will stream its 1990 production of "Thank You Papa" by Ruth and Nathan Hale with Hale@Home. Featuring a special presentation before the show from Ancestry.com on the extraordinary life of Ruth Hale and her ancestors!

The stream can be accessed on Friday, April 24th, Saturday, April 25th, & Sunday, April 26th from 5pm to midnight MST.

Tickets and details available at: https://tickets.haletheater.org/overview/605

"Written in 1969, this classic comedy is the 46th play by our very own grandma and grandpa Ruth and Nathan Hale! Thank You, Papa is loosely based on Ruth's life as a star-struck young girl and her dream to become an actress. Grandma and Grandpa Ruth and Nathan Hale founded the Hale Center Theater's, and both shared the stage in many productions, one of their favorites being Thank You, Papa.

From the HCTO archives, join Ruth, Nathan, and the 1990 cast of the second show ever seen on our stage, filled with familiar family friends and faces in this comedic love letter to Grandma and Grandpa Hale. Make sure to join us before the show for a special segment brought to you by our friends from Ancestry.com on the extraordinary life of Grandma Hale and her ancestors!"

Production Team:

Director: Ruth Hale

Lighting Design: Cody Swenson

Properties: Linda Hale

Technical Operations: Nathan James Hale

Sound Design: James Cody Hale

Filming: James Cody Hale

Video Editing: Cole McClure

Streaming Engineer: Troy Anderson

Web Development: Stephen Godfrey

Web & Playbill Design: Red Rider Creative

Cast:

Edith Hudson - Ruth Hudson HaleVicki Hudson - Anne Swenson Muriel Appleby - Terra Allen Will Hudson - James Nathan HaleElwood Mortenson - Mark PulhamTenny Davidson - Kirk Rassmussen

Maude Poulsen - Virgie Ostler

David Henderson - Cody Swenson

Estelle Harrington - Sally Hale Swenson Rice

Paul LePeir - Kurk Davidson

Boy Next Door - Ben Hale





