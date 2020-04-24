Hale Center Theater Orem Will Stream THANK YOU PAPA
Hale Center Theater Orem will stream its 1990 production of "Thank You Papa" by Ruth and Nathan Hale with Hale@Home. Featuring a special presentation before the show from Ancestry.com on the extraordinary life of Ruth Hale and her ancestors!
The stream can be accessed on Friday, April 24th, Saturday, April 25th, & Sunday, April 26th from 5pm to midnight MST.
Tickets and details available at: https://tickets.haletheater.org/overview/605
"Written in 1969, this classic comedy is the 46th play by our very own grandma and grandpa Ruth and Nathan Hale! Thank You, Papa is loosely based on Ruth's life as a star-struck young girl and her dream to become an actress. Grandma and Grandpa Ruth and Nathan Hale founded the Hale Center Theater's, and both shared the stage in many productions, one of their favorites being Thank You, Papa.
From the HCTO archives, join Ruth, Nathan, and the 1990 cast of the second show ever seen on our stage, filled with familiar family friends and faces in this comedic love letter to Grandma and Grandpa Hale. Make sure to join us before the show for a special segment brought to you by our friends from Ancestry.com on the extraordinary life of Grandma Hale and her ancestors!"
Production Team:
Director: Ruth Hale
Lighting Design: Cody Swenson
Properties: Linda Hale
Technical Operations: Nathan James Hale
Sound Design: James Cody Hale
Filming: James Cody Hale
Video Editing: Cole McClure
Streaming Engineer: Troy Anderson
Web Development: Stephen Godfrey
Web & Playbill Design: Red Rider Creative
Cast:Edith Hudson - Ruth Hudson Hale
Vicki Hudson - Anne Swenson
Muriel Appleby - Terra Allen
Will Hudson - James Nathan Hale
Elwood Mortenson - Mark Pulham
Tenny Davidson - Kirk Rassmussen
Maude Poulsen - Virgie Ostler
David Henderson - Cody Swenson
Estelle Harrington - Sally Hale Swenson Rice
Paul LePeir - Kurk Davidson
Boy Next Door - Ben Hale