Hale Center Theater Orem To Produce THE 39 STEPS

Adapted from the novel and film, follow the heroic Richard Hannay, and more than 150 other characters.

Aug. 16, 2021  

Hale Center Theater Orem will produce "THE 39 STEPS" playing from August 20 to September 25, 2021.

Adapted from the novel and film, follow the heroic Richard Hannay, and more than 150 other characters (played by only four actors) through lightning fast quick-changes, hilarious antics, and more Alfred Hitchcock references than you can imagine. "The 39 Steps" is a mystery you'll want to solve again and again!

Tickets available by calling the Box Office at (801)226-8600, or by visiting our website at: https://www.haletheater.org/main-stage/show/54.


