HAMILTON to Return to Salt Lake City as Part of Broadway at the Eccles 23-24 Season

HAMILTON will return as part of the Broadway at the Eccles Series for the 23-24 season. HAMILTON will be part of the renewing season ticket package when the full season is announced on Wednesday, March 15. There will be several premiere shows joining us for the upcoming season.

"HAMILTON continues to wow audiences and we are so fortunate to have this incredible musical return to Eccles Theater for five weeks next Summer! Utahn's have embraced this show like no other and we can't wait for HAMILTON to return as Broadway continues to be an important economic engine for downtown Salt Lake City" says Victor Hamburger, Vice President, Mountain for Broadway Across America.

New season ticketholders will be welcomed in June. Broadway at the Eccles encourages those interested in becoming a season ticketholder to join our wait list for 23/24 Season Tickets. The single ticket on sale for HAMILTON will be announced at a later date.

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award®-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

For information on HAMILTON, visit: