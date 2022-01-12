HAMILTON Postpones Performances January 12-16 at The Eccles Center

As a result of rigorous health and safety testing protocols, the Salt Lake City production of HAMILTON at the Eccles Theater has discovered COVID-19 breakthrough cases.

Performances at the Eccles Theater from Wednesday, January 12, 2022 through Sunday, January 16, 2022 are postponed. We ask patrons to please hold onto their tickets. There is no other action needed at this time. Details will be emailed as soon as they're available.

In the ongoing effort to ensure the well being of the cast and crew of HAMILTON, as well as that of the theatergoing public, performances of HAMILTON are scheduled to resume on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

For information on HAMILTON, visit www.HamiltonOnBroadway.com.