DISNEY & PIXAR'S FINDING NEMO: A FAMILY MUSICAL Announced at Tuacahn Center for the Arts

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Tuacahn Center for the Arts has released a new promotional video offering audiences a first look at DISNEY & PIXAR'S FINDING NEMO: A FAMILY MUSICAL, the underwater adventure set to open at the outdoor Tuacahn Amphitheatre in Ivins, Utah, beginning May 1, 2026.

The production brings to life the beloved Pixar story of Nemo, a young clownfish swept far from home, whose anxious father Marlin joins forces with the irrepressibly forgetful Dory to mount a cross-ocean rescue. The musical features a score by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, with a book adaptation by Lindsay Anderson, and incorporates large-scale puppetry and visual effects to recreate the film's vibrant marine world for the stage.

Mara Newbery Greer directs the production, which runs through October 24, 2026, at Tuacahn's signature red-rock amphitheatre at 1100 Tuacahn Drive. The engagement marks a regional premiere for the venue, which has built a reputation for staging family-friendly spectacles against the dramatic canyon backdrop of Southern Utah.

Tuacahn announced DISNEY & PIXAR'S FINDING NEMO: A FAMILY MUSICAL as part of its 2026–27 season alongside LES MISÉRABLES, GREASE, HOLIDAY INN, and THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG. Tickets are available through the Tuacahn box office at (800) 746-9882.

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