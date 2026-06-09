Video: HARMONY Trailer Released as Show Plays Hale Centre Theatre
The Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman musical explores themes of friendship, hope, and resilience.
Hale Centre Theatre has released a second trailer for its current production of HARMONY, offering a fresh look at the musical now running on the theatre's Jewel Box Stage in Sandy, Utah.
HARMONY tells the true story of a group of performers whose music brought joy to audiences during one of history's most turbulent periods. The musical features a book and lyrics by Bruce Sussman and music by Barry Manilow, weaving together themes of friendship, resilience, and hope against the backdrop of a darkening world.
The production marks a significant moment for Hale Centre Theatre, which is presenting the post-Broadway premiere of the show. BroadwayWorld's review called the production a riveting musical dramedy filled with stirring performances, lively humor, and the visceral dread of Nazi Germany, noting that it rivals the Broadway production itself in its ability to move audiences to both laughter and tears. Tickets are available at hct.org.
BroadwayWorld has followed the production closely since its earliest stages, with rehearsal footage released ahead of opening and an earlier behind-the-scenes look also drawing attention to the ambitious undertaking at the Sorenson Legacy Jewel Box Stage.
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