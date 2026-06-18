Review: XANADU at West Valley Arts is a Neon Dream

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XANADU at West Valley Arts is a glittering, campy, neon dream of a show that will have you smiling ear to ear from start to finish.

XANADU (book by Douglas Carter Beane, music and lyrics by Jeff Lynne and John Farrar) is based on the 1980 cult classic film starring Olivia Newton-John, opening on Broadway in 2007. When head of the Muses, Clio, disguises herself as an Australian woman named Kira to inspire mortal Sonny Malone to create a roller disco, she doesn’t realize the sparks that will ignite between them.

Ariana Bagley is a mystical yet warm Kira/Clio with a winning smile and inviting singing, and Zac Freeman’s Sonny Malone is sweet but irrepressible. They roller skate around the small stage with spunk and ease.

McKenna Kay Jensen as Melpomene is a comedic and vocal force, and whenever she interacts with her sister-in-crime Calliope, played by Janessa Zech, it’s a real hoot.

Danny Parkinson as Danny Maguire is an everyman you can’t help but connect with.

The entire ensemble sparkles, with a special shoutout to Benjamin Ash, who infuses every movement with vitality and elegance as the muse of dance, Terpsichore.

The cast was dealing with illness during the reviewed performance, but this was not apparent in their energetic and polished presentation.

The fresh direction by Brooklyn Pulver Kohler must have been inspired by the muses themselves. The choreography by Bryan Andrews is a joy, the set by Morgan Golightly is a surreal playground, the costumes by Alicia Kondrick and hair/makeup by Savanna Finley are flashy fun, and the lighting by Renee Fowler is otherworldly.

XANADU is rarely produced, and in a world that needs more feel-good escapes, this production is just the ticket.

XANADU plays through June 27, 2026. For tickets, call the box office at 801-965-5140 or visit www.wvcarts.org.

Photo Credit: West Valley Arts.

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