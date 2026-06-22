TWELFTH NIGHT to Launch Equality Stage Theatre Company in Wyoming with Free Performances

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Equality Stage Theatre Company, a newly established company dedicated to bringing high-quality performing arts to the region, has announced its inaugural production: a vibrant, music-heavy staging of William Shakespeare's classic comedy, Twelfth Night.

To ensure the performing arts remain accessible to the entire community, all premiere weekend performances and educational events are entirely free and open to the public.

In addition to the performances, Equality Stage will host a Free Shakespeare Workshop on Saturday, June 27, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Central Wyoming College Robert A. Peck Arts Center. Held directly on the stage where the company will perform later that evening, this interactive workshop offers community members, students, and aspiring actors a unique opportunity to explore Shakespeare's text, performance techniques, and creative process alongside the company's founders and cast.

Performance Schedule & Venues

The company will stage three exclusive performances over the final weekend of June:

Friday, June 26, 2026 at 6:00 PM - Lander City Park (Outdoor Performance)

Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 7:00 PM - Central Wyoming College, Robert A. Peck Arts Center (Riverton)

(Preceded by the free community workshop from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM)

Sunday, June 28, 2026 at 2:00 PM - Lander City Park (Outdoor Matinee)

About the Production

Co-directed by founders Andrew Thornton and Jeremy Swanton, this production of Twelfth Night is driven by a powerful live musical pulse that revitalizes Shakespeare's classic tale of mistaken identity, romance, and revelry for a contemporary audience. Stage management for the production is led by Whitney Lester.

The Ensemble Cast Features: Parker Appleby, Patrick Bergin, Qwanell Davis, Lily Draper, Matt Hartman, Suzie Herrington, Jeremy Swanton, Carolyn Thornton, and Joseph Thornton.

Equality Stage is spearheaded by two seasoned theater professionals who have recently brought their talents to Wyoming:

Jeremy Swanton (Co-Founder/Co-Director) is a producer, writer, and performer who recently relocated to the area from New York City and Chicago. He previously ran his own theater company and has produced work at both regional and Off-Broadway levels. His original musical, Contact High, premiered at Ars Nova, and his original series, Act of Faith, premiered at the Austin Film Festival and is currently streaming on Prime Video and Tubi.

Andrew Thornton (Co-Founder/Co-Director) is an accomplished theater maker, educator, and actor who has worked professionally across the country, including at the prestigious Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. An Irene Ryan Acting Award recipient, his original play, Brothers of Tiber, premiered at the University of Wyoming in 2019. This fall, Thornton will take the helm as the new Theater Director at Riverton High School.

"We are incredibly passionate about planting roots here and bringing high-quality, engaging theater to the Wind River Valley," says Swanton. "This production and workshop are just the beginning of our commitment to the local community, education, and the vibrant cultural landscape of Fremont County."

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