GENTRI: The Gentlemen Trio Will Perform FINDING CHRISTMAS Live at The Eccles This November

Live at the Eccles has announced that GENTRI: The Gentlemen Trio will bring their holiday show "Finding Christmas" to Salt Lake City's Eccles Theater November 26 & 27th. Tickets are on sale Friday: online at LiveEccles.com, by phone at 801-355-ARTS and the Eccles Theater Box Office (M-F 10a-6p and Sat 10a-2p). The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater is located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.

Back by popular demand, for two nights, GENTRI's "Finding Christmas" brings your favorite Christmas songs to life with epic orchestrations, lush harmonies, and moving storytelling. The Gents are sure to add to the spirit of the season with their signature cinematic pop sound and stirring renditions of the most beloved and timeless Christmas songs of all time.

GENTRI is comprised of three tenors: Brad Robins, Casey Elliott, and Bradley Quinn Lever. Alongside their music director and producer Stephen Nelson, the Gents have been pioneering a new genre that can only be described as cinematic pop. Their original sound combines dynamic three-part harmonies with rich, full symphony orchestrations. Critics have described GENTRI's music as "strong, brave, and inspiring" GENTRI has performed for hundreds of audiences all around the globe.

This Christmas, GENTRI's "Finding Christmas" is sure to be a favorite Christmas tradition and is guaranteed to warm your heart and soul. Presented by Zions Bank Reserve Visa Credit Card.