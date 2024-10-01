Flamenco Latino at the Alliance Theatre Comes to Salt Lake City.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Flamenco Latino has announced its show, Flamenco Latino at the Alliance Theatre is coming to Salt Lake City. There will be three performances at the Alliance Theatre, 602 East 500 South, Trolley Square. SLC; two on Saturday, Oct. 12 and one on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024.

Aurora Reyes and Basilio Georges of Flamenco Latino are bringing the best of their recent NY show, Más Allá 2024 to Salt Lake City. Flamenco Latino will share its blend of Flamenco/Jazz music and Flamenco/Tap dance with local Salt Lake artists Andres Reyes, jazz guitarist, and Wendi Isaacson, tap dancer, who each will round out the musical offering and compliment Flamenco Latino’s creative mission and style.

Georges has family in SLC that moved from Milwaukee, WI after his sister married an SLC native in 1981, and has visited every year at the holidays. He has sat in with local SLC jazz musicians since 2015. Flamenco Latino began plans with the Alliance to do these concerts in 2019 right before the pandemic, and finally has been able to realize the plan in 2024.

Flamenco Latino was founded to explore the “Ida y Vuelta (Round Trip)” genre within Flamenco tradition. This represents influence on Flamenco in Spain by contact with the Hispanic Caribbean going back to 1790. Through Flamenco Latino’s annual home-based season, The Más Allá Series (“Way Beyond”) the company pushes boundaries. Flamenco dance structures have been flavored with jazz, blues and salsa, and have included the collaboration of tap dancers like Omar Edwards and Max Pollak since 2015. One of the works premiered at the 2024 Más Allá Series that Reyes and Georges bring to Salt Lake is “Prequel/Overture,” a Flamenco/tap improvisation between Reyes and Wendi Isaacson. This piece will explore four musical themes, a slow blues, an African 6/8, a flamenco Bulerias, and a flamenco Tanguillo 6/8 theme, all triggered by loops while Georges and Reyes play live accompaniment. These four themes were extracted from a larger choreography for four Flamenco dancers and five Hip-Hop dancers, which Reyes created with Paige “QueenTuT” Stewart of The Kingdom Dance Co., also based in Queens, NY.

Flamenco Latino will also present at the Alliance: “Tangos Arumbaos” and “Burell-eando” (Tap/Flamenco improvisations), Georges' Flamenco/blues tune “Still Can’t Git No Grindin” and a traditional “Fin de Fiesta” with everyone sharing their talents.

