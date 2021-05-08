FOLLIES Will Be Performed at Hillcrest High Next Week

Hillcrest High will present Follies next week. The production will run May 13-15, 2021.

Stephen Sondheim's legendary 1971 musical is about former performers returning to the theatre they worked in when they were younger. As they perform numbers from their glory days, they encounter ghosts of their younger selves and are forced to reconcile who they once were with who they are now.

In this production, Hillcrest Performing Arts alumni are returning to the Hillcrest Auditorium one last time before it is torn down next month. They are joining the 2021 HHS Productions Company who are playing the ghosts of the performers' younger selves.

The show is starring familiar faces from the last 60 years of HHS Performing Arts alumni, and features special performances from Brian Bentley, Chelsea Lujan, and many others.

Masks are required for ALL patrons. All seats have a one-seat buffer between your group and the next party. Buy seats in sections B or D for extra socially distanced seating (every other row empty). Capacity maxed out at 50%.

SPECIAL NOTE: The performance on Friday, May 14 will be followed by a special gala/reception honoring past HHS Performing Arts Teachers. Alumni and audience are welcome to participate in the reception after the show Friday evening.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.hillcresttheatre.com/shows/follise.