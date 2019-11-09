Ellora Lattin Makes Concert Debut at Covey Center

Popular musical theater actor Ellora Lattin makes her concert debut Monday, Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m.

Lattin's performance, "Ellora Lattin in Concert," is part of the Covey Center's Excellence in the Community concert series.

"When I was asked if I wanted to join the concert series this year, I knew I wanted to be a part of it!" Lattin said. "I wanted to put something together that celebrates the music that inspired me to pursue musical theater and that continually challenged and taught me throughout my college years. My hope is that everyone walks away having learned or felt something from at least one of the pieces, no matter their familiarity with musical theater."

With another esteemed actor, Jadon Webster, Lattin recently performed in the heralded production of "Sweeney Todd," a co-production of Utah Repertory Theater Company and UVU's Noorda Center. "As Anthony Hope is the honey-voiced Jadon Webster and as Johanna Ellora Lattin, who sings and looks like an angel, do a lovely job; perfectly in tune vocally and mesmerizing," wrote one reviewer.

Performing some of her favorite songs, Lattin will be joined by CJ Madsen on piano for an evening of music, including selections from "Les Miserables," "The Phantom of the Opera," "Mean Girls," "Wicked" and "The Greatest Showman."

Along with Webster, Lattin has invited other theater colleagues to join her at the concert: Jack Shapiro, Janae Klumpp and Hannah Pyper Dalley -- to form a spectacular lineup of guest soloists.

The Excellence in the Community series is nonprofit organization based on the premise that Utah's best musicians and dancers represent a powerful resource for bringing people together and enhancing communities.

Lattin was raised in Frisco, Texas. She graduated this past April with a BFA in Music Dance Theatre from BYU. She's performed with regional theaters in the area as well as with the BYU Young Ambassadors for two years, touring nationally to the surrounding states and internationally to Brazil and Argentina. Her favorite credits include Johanna in "Sweeney Todd," Rapunzel in "Into the Woods," Susan/Choir Girl in "Company" and Joanna Wilkes in "Big River."

A native of St. George, Jadon Webster has studied piano and voice extensively over the years and has been in and starred in over 30 productions throughout northern and southern Utah. Favorite roles include Anthony in "Sweeney Todd," Monty in "A Gentleman's Guide...," Percy in "The Scarlet Pimpernel," Tony in "West Side Story," Frank Jr. in "Catch Me If You Can," Jimmy in "Thoroughly Modern Millie" and Black Stache in "Peter and the Starcatcher."



CJ Madsen is a graduate student studying choral conducting at BYU. He received his bachelor's degree in music with an emphasis in piano performance from BYU in April 2019. In CJ's 23 years of piano playing, he has accompanied hundreds of recitals, adjudications, lessons and masterclasses. He is also fluent in composing, arranging, choral conducting and singing. Madsen's recent composition, "One Fold, One Shepherd," is being released as an album on Nov. 23.



Born and raised in northern Utah, Jack Shapiro comes from a family tradition of music and arts. With a BFA in Musical Theatre from BYU, he has performed regionally at the Sundance Summer Theatre, the Carriage House Theatre in Alberta, Canada, the Playmill Theatre, Hale Centre Theatre Sandy and Hale Center Theater Orem, as well as at BYU. Some of Jack's favorite acting roles include Joseph ("Joseph...Dreamcoat"), Marius ("Les Miserables"), Will Bloom ("Big Fish"), Captain Phoebus ("Hunchback"), Will Parker ("Oklahoma!") and Perchik ("Fiddler on the Roof"). Shapiro is also a teacher, running his own voice studio and working with CenterPoint Academy in Centerville.



Janae Klumpp is a professional singer based out of Northern Utah. She's most known for her work with BYU Noteworthy, where she performed with for three years. Klumpp has performed for Jay Leno, on "The Today Show," in Canada, Japan and across the country. In 2017, she was nominated for best female collegiate soloist for her work with Noteworthy, earning the runner up honor. She's recorded for EFY, Hilary Weeks, the Forgotten Carols, Michael McLean and several movies. She studied Music Dance Theatre at BYU and most recently performed here at the Covey Center with Natalie Weiss.



Hannah Pyper Dalley was born and raised in Highland, Utah, and just graduated from the BFA Musical Theatre program at BYU. During her time at BYU, she performed in campus productions, including "Into the Woods" and "The Count of Monte Cristo." She also performed for four years with the Young Ambassadors, traveling to South Africa, Zimbabwe, Brazil and China. Recent credits include Mary in "Savior of the World," Laurey in "Oklahoma!" and Dorothy in "The Wizard of Oz."





