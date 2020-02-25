Eight Star Award Winners To Be Honored at 15th Annual EVENING OF STARS Gala at SCERA Center for the Arts

Those who have made significant contributions to the arts in a variety of categories will be recognized for their achievements in enriching the communities and citizens of Utah at the 15th Annual Star Awards held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the SCERA Center for the Arts in Orem.

Governor Gary R. Herbert will receive the night's biggest award -- The 2020 Star Award. Award-winning filmmaker T.C. Christensen will receive the Lifetime Achievement honor. Awards will also be given to Andrew & Jan Hunsaker for theatre, Willie Holdman for visual arts, One Voice Children's Choir for music, Jason Celaya for dance, doTERRA as Friend of the Arts, and the Utah Cultural Alliance for Advocate of the Arts.

"We recognize that the scope of talent and commitment to the arts in Utah is tremendous, and the Star Awards are a way of calling attention to their achievements and applaud their talent and dedication," says Adam J. Robertson, SCERA President & CEO. "The challenge of the nominating committee is in choosing from an amazing array of people, which is the kind of challenge every arts organization should have."

Comedian Shaun Johnson from the Instagram channel "The Johnson Files" will emcee the awards. The awards are interspersed with live entertainment, and will follow an elegant dinner by UVU Culinary Arts and a silent and live auction. 100% of the proceeds from the evening will support SCERA's non-profit charitable Endowment for the Arts.

Each honoree will be given a plaque and make a short acceptance speech. A video tribute for each will be shown at the award ceremony, featuring friends, family and associates speaking on the attributes of each honoree and their contributions to the arts.

The general public is invited to attend the Gala and Star Awards, and the following options are available: 1) Dinner, silent and live auctions, and VIP seating for awards and entertainment is $95/person or a table of ten for $950 2) Awards and entertainment only for $10. Reservations are required, and may be made by calling SCERA at (801) 225-ARTS.





