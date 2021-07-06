Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Eccles Center to Welcome LAST PODCAST ON THE LEFT Live Show

pixeltracker

Whether it's cults, killers, or cryptid encounters, Last Podcast on the Left laughs into the abyss that is the dark side of humanity.

Jul. 6, 2021  

Eccles Center to Welcome LAST PODCAST ON THE LEFT Live Show

Live at the Eccles Presents Last Podcast on the Left Saturday, September 25th, 2021 at the Eccles Theater on Main Street in downtown Salt Lake City. ArtTix is the official source for tickets for Live at the Eccles events.

Last Podcast on the Left barrels headlong into all things horror - as hosts Ben Kissel, Marcus Parks and Henry Zebrowski cover dark subjects spanning Jeffrey Dahmer, werewolves, Jonestown, iconic hauntings, the history of war crimes, and more.

Whether it's cults, killers, or cryptid encounters, Last Podcast on the Left laughs into the abyss that is the dark side of humanity.

Tickets will be on sale at LiveEccles.com beginning Friday, July 9th at 10:00am MST, and by phone at 801-355-ARTS. The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater is located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.


Related Articles View More Salt Lake City Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Michael Lee Brown
Michael Lee Brown
Brittney Johnson
Brittney Johnson
Ali Ewoldt
Ali Ewoldt

More Hot Stories For You

  • THE ADDAMS FAMILY Brings the Scares to Hill Country Community Theatre
  • MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING to be Presented by Austin Shakespeare
  • Texas Performing Arts Announces 2021-2022 Season
  • Sleigh Bells 2021/2022 'Unannounced Album Tour' Dates Announced