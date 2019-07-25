Deer Valley(R) Music Festival Announces Week Seven Lineup

The Utah Symphony will make their final Chamber Concert Series performance of the summer led by guest conductor David Danzmayr and featuring guitarist Bokyung Byun, as they perform music from 19th century Austrian composer Schubert, as well as compositions from Mozart, Rodrigo, and Tauský. The Deer Valley Music Festival Chamber Concert series will come to a close on Wednesday, August 7 at 8 PM at St. Mary's Church in Park City. Tickets to the concert start at $40 and are on sale now. All tickets can be purchased at deervalleymusicfestival.org or by calling

The Utah Symphony, along with vocalist Tony Vincent and conductor Brent Havens, will pay tribute to one of the most iconic bands of the century, The Rolling Stones, at the Deer Valley Music Festival on Friday, August 9 at 7:30 PM. In this multi-media celebration, the performances will acknowledge the 50th anniversary of two of the band's most memorable albums - "Beggars Banquet" and "Let it Bleed." Tickets to the celebratory concert start at $40 and are on sale now. Tickets and lodging information are available by calling (801) 533-6683 or online at deervalleymusicfestival.org.

For the final performance of the 2019 Deer Valley Music Festival, Grammy Award-winning musical artists the Indigo Girls will join the Utah Symphony. Deer Valley Music Festival Principal Conductor Conner Gray Covington will conduct the concert, which will feature a wide array of musical genres such as folk, rock, pop, and classical, all favorites of the Indigo Girls. The concert will take place on Saturday, August 10 at 7:30 PM at the Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater. Tickets to the performance with the Indigo Girls start at $40 and are on sale now. Tickets and lodging information are available by calling (801) 533-6683 or online at deervalleymusicfestival.org.

Subscription, group, and VIP tickets for the Deer Valley Music Festival are on sale now. Prices are subject to change and increase $5 on the day of the performance. Children three years of age and under are free in the General Admission section. No ticket is required. Programming and guest artists subject to change. Performance tickets and lodging information are available by calling (801) 533-6683 or online at deervalleymusicfestival.org.





