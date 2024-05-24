Utah Symphony Concludes its Season of Storytelling with World-Esteemed Violinist and 'Fanfare'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Now, the symphony will conclude the 2023-24 season, bringing esteemed violinist Anne Akiko Meyers to the stage. This two-evening showcase will close out its Abravanel Hall season on a high note; in total, the Utah Symphony has brought in higher sales this year than ever before with more than 170,000 tickets sold, proving the continued relevance of symphonic music and local Utahns’ interest in supporting the arts.

The season finale concerts will take place on Friday and Saturday, May 24 and 25, at Abravanel Hall in downtown Salt Lake City. Meyers, celebrated for her immaculate performances and deep commitment to expanding the classical repertoire, will perform Fandango, a concerto composed specifically for her by Arturo Márquez. In addition, the Utah Symphony will perform Jennifer Higdon’s Fanfare Ritmico and Copland’s bold Symphony No. 3. The program is led by guest conductor Giancarlo Guerrero.

The concert program opens with Jennifer Higdon’s exhilarating Fanfare Ritmico, setting a vibrant and energetic tone for the evening. Higdon, known for her distinctive contemporary voice in classical music, crafts a dynamic fanfare that pulses with energy and rhythmic drive. The composition features a lively interplay between brass and percussion. As the brass section announces bold, syncopated motifs and the percussion adds layers of pulsating rhythm, Fanfare Ritmico unfolds with an infectious sense of excitement which expertly builds the energy of the audience.

The concert's centerpiece features Arturo Márquez's evocative Fandango, a concerto crafted specifically for the illustrious violinist Anne Akiko Meyers. Márquez's inspiration for this piece stems from a deep-rooted connection to his Mexican heritage, drawing on his late father's legacy as a mariachi violinist.

Regarding the composition that was created for her, Meyers stated that, “In 2018, after hearing [Márquez's] Danzon No. 2, music that made my heart and soul dance, my dream for a mariachi-inspired violin concerto was reignited. Soon after, I approached the great Arturo Márquez, and he shared with me that his late father was a mariachi violinist, and he was waiting to write this music that stirred in his heart for decades. Fandango was soon born after I gave the world premiere at the Hollywood Bowl in 2021, with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel conducting (and dancing).”

Anne Akiko Meyers is renowned as one of today's leading violinists, celebrated for her exceptional artistry, technical brilliance, and profound musical interpretations. She possesses a rare ability to connect emotionally with her audience, conveying a wide range of feelings through her playing. Additionally, Meyers is recognized for her advocacy for modern composers and her belief in the importance of musical evolution. She has collaborated with numerous living composers, like Arturo Márquez, premiering and championing new works that push the boundaries of contemporary classical music.

The concert culminates with Copland's monumental Symphony No. 3, a work that resonates deeply with the theme of cultural celebration and artistic innovation showcased throughout the evening. Copland’s orchestration is bold and innovative, blending traditional symphonic techniques with American folk influences and jazz-inspired rhythms. The symphony embodies Copland's vision of creating music that is both accessible and deeply expressive. One of the most iconic moments in his Symphony No. 3 is the majestic brass fanfare theme introduced in the final movement, which builds to a triumphant climax. This theme, often associated with the idea of the "Great American Landscape," has become emblematic of Copland's style and remains one of the most recognizable passages in American orchestral repertoire. Audiences might recognize it as the theme “Fanfare for the Common Man” which was emphasized in this symphony. As such, it’s aptly programed to celebrate Utah Symphony’s incredible 2023-24 season.

These final concert performances stand as a powerful testament to the enduring impact of music, showcasing its ability to evoke deep emotions, inspire hope, and instill a strong sense of pride in the local Utah community. The remarkable achievements of the 2023-24 season, which marked the best-selling main season in Utah Symphony | Utah Opera history, vividly illustrate the community's profound appreciation for artistic excellence and innovative creativity. This unprecedented success further underscores the importance of the performing arts in providing cultural experiences to enrich lives and strengthen Utah’s collective identity.

For more information, please visit utahsymphony.org.

