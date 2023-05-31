Daydreamer Theatre To Present CABARET At The Utah Valley Pride Theatre Festival

Daydreamer Theatre will present its production of "Cabaret" at the upcoming Utah Valley Pride Theatre Festival. The celebrated musical will run from June 9 through June 16 at The Towne Hub in American Fork.

Directed by Kacey Spadafora, Cabaret promises to bring a lively celebration of queer artistry and a meaningful exploration of sexual liberation to Utah County during Pride Month. "Cabaret is a two-sided coin," Spadafora comments, "both a celebration of sexual liberation and a sober reminder of what can happen if we don't fight to keep it. It's like a wake-up call wrapped in a party. It's saying, 'Hey, let's make our lives a celebration of who we are, and let's not forget to fight to keep it that way.'"

While the Utah Valley Pride Theatre Festival runs until June 20 and includes a variety of performances and events, Daydreamer Theatre's Cabaret will undoubtedly stand as a vibrant, powerful highlight, encapsulating the energy and ethos of Pride Month.

Cabaret and the Utah Valley Pride Theatre Festival present an opportunity for local artists to bring LGBTQ+ stories to the stage, creating a more inclusive and understanding community through the arts. The festival marks the only Pride event happening in Utah County this Pride Month.

Tickets and further information for Cabaret can be found at Click Here. Don't miss the chance to see this unforgettable production and to join Daydreamer Theatre in celebrating the spirit of Pride Month.