David Robertson Will Bring Concert Series to Utah Symphony

In a highly anticipated return to Abravanel Hall, Utah Symphony's Creative Partner David Robertson, known for his bold programming and dynamic interpretations, is set to lead four thrilling performances that capture both the power of music and his unique vision for orchestral storytelling. Ranging from beloved film scores to trailblazing 20th-century compositions, Robertson’s concerts invite audiences to experience everything from nostalgic cinema to revolutionary orchestral sounds.

Robertson’s series opens with Orli Shaham Performs Mozart on November 1 and 2. Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 17, performed by world-renowned pianist Orli Shaham, will bring the composer’s intricate and expressive passages to life. Known for her ability to convey Mozart’s delicate nuances and paired with her unique and dynamic connection to husband David Robertson, Shaham will deliver an interpretation brimming with elegance and warmth.

“There’s this creative understanding, that’s been built up over the course of our lives together, from performing together as well as watching each other work,” said pianist Orli Shaham. “We’ve played over 30 different concertos together, and I’ve learned how he [David Robertson] connects—not just with me as the soloist, but with the orchestra. There’s so much communication that we both read from one another that’s happening all the time, not just when we go out onto the stage.”

This exquisite performance is complemented by Brahms’ Serenade No. 1, a lushly romantic work and Schoenberg’s Chamber Symphony No. 2 which commemorates his 150th birthday.

On January 2, 2025, Robertson will conduct a special event performance titled Modern Times in Concert: A Charlie Chaplin Film. Throughout the performance, audiences will be invited to step back in time and witness the end of an era with Hollywood’s final silent film—watching this cinema classic the same way it would have been experienced back in 1936. Conducting live to picture, Robertson will bring Chaplin’s music to vivid life alongside the actual film, providing an unforgettable fusion of cinematic and musical artistry.

Just a day later, on January 3 and 4, Robertson will again take the podium for The Film Music of John Williams. This program is more than a retrospective of Williams’ most popular scores—it’s a showcase of his lasting influence on the symphonic tradition. The concert will cover some of Williams’ most iconic compositions, including themes from Star Wars, Indiana Jones, E.T., and Harry Potter. During this performance—which is in place deliberately after the Charlie Chaplin film—Robertson aims to highlight the symphonic sophistication within Williams’ scores.

Then, rounding out the series on January 31 and February 1, Robertson presents a program featuring two contrasting works that changed the landscape of classical music with The Rite of Spring. This exploratory concert features two compositions written nearly 70 years apart—Steve Reich’s The Desert Music and Igor Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring—with both pushing boundaries, exploring rhythm, texture, and harmony. Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring, a staple of 20th-century repertoire, retains its revolutionary energy with its primal rhythms and haunting melodies that seem to defy musical convention. Robertson’s interpretation of Rite of Spring will emphasize the powerful contrasts within the score, blending the pastoral with the terrifying to reawaken this seminal piece’s raw, untamed energy.

These upcoming programs demonstrate Robertson’s commitment to diverse and daring repertoire, offering audiences a chance to experience music that stretches across genres and decades. From the humor and poignancy of Chaplin to the adventure-filled scores of John Williams, and finally, the revolutionary sounds of Reich and Stravinsky, Robertson’s creative vision offer something for every listener. His versatility as a conductor, combined with his artistic abilities, makes these performances some of the most anticipated events of the Utah Symphony season. For more information, please visit utahsyphony.org.

