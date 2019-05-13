Daniel Tosh Comes To The Eccles Theater

May. 13, 2019  

Daniel Tosh Comes To The Eccles Theater

Live at the Eccles presents Daniel Tosh Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Eccles Theater on Main Street in downtown Salt Lake City.

Best known from the Comedy Central show Tosh.O, Daniel Tosh will perform and host an evening of stand up comedy.

Public on-sale for the Salt Lake City engagement is Friday, May 17th at 10am. Tickets will be available online at Live-at-the-Eccles.com, calling 801-355-2787 or visiting the Eccles Theater Box Office (Mon-Fri 10am-6pm & Sat 10am-2pm). The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater is located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.

For more information on Daniel Tosh, please visit:

