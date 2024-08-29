CHITRAKAAVYA Showcases Great Salt Lake Via RDT Link Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



RDT's Link Series will present “From Cauvery to Colorado… A River Runs Through It,” a South Indian Bharatanatyam dance performance that engages the audience around water.

From the river Cauvery in India, to Colorado in the USA, from the Ganga to the Jordan and into the Great Salt Lake, this performance explores the myriad ways in which humans conceptualize, worship, use, and abuse our most abundant, yet scarce natural resource: Water.

Audience members are invited to reflect on how our perception and abstraction of the role of rivers influences - or doesn't - the way in which humans conserve, preserve, and respect this resource. The program especially displays an ode to the Great Salt Lake, exploring our complicated relationship with it, in a collaboration with Nan Seymour, our resident poet advocate for the Great Salt Lake.

The narratives of this classical Bharatanatyam dance spans cultures, histories, and continents. Created by Artistic Director, Srilatha Singh, and performed by members of the Chitrakaavya Dance ensemble, this program features all new music composition and choreography, bridging the ancient and the modern to highlight and address concerns that transcend divisions of language and culture.

