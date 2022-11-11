Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway's Kerry Butler and Laura Bell Bundy Come To Layton in 2023

The performance is on Saturday, January 28th at Layton High School. 

Nov. 11, 2022  
On Pitch Performing Arts will have the accomplished Kerry Butler joining us as the featured artist for their 2023 Broadway Community Concert on Saturday, January 28th at Layton High School.

Mrs. Butler is currently performing on Broadway in the hit musical "Beetlejuice" where she originated the role of Barbara Maitland. Some of her other professional credits include "Hairspray", "Little Shop of Horrors", "Mean Girls", "Rock of Ages" and "Xanadu", the latter of which earned her a Tony Award nomination. The evening is set to be a journey through her musical theater career highlighting moments and songs from her favorite Broadway shows and experiences.

OPPA!'s 2022 Broadway Community Concert performer, Laura Bell Bundy will also be returning for the weekend, making a guest appearance on stage and presenting her Acting Through Song Workshop with opportunities for both youth and adults on January 27th and 28th. Mrs. Bundy originated two legendary roles for the Broadway stage -- Elle Woods in "Legally Blonde the Musical" and Amber Von Tussle in "Hairspray" and her musical theater workshops are highly sought after across the county. Geared towards those considering a career in professional theatre or wanting to grow experience in community productions, this 2-day master class is designed to get you ready for the industry.

OPPA!'s Broadway Concert weekend is an annual event where we strive to make sure that Layton students and Northern Utah residents have access to talented artists through performances and classes. And this year, thanks again to the generous support of a Layton RAMP Grant, for a limited time, individuals can claim $5 tickets with the code: "thanksramp" at checkout for the Kerry Butler concert, and scholarships for both youth and adults are available for the Laura Bell Bundy workshops.

"We are thrilled to present this opportunity of access for students and the community to learn from and participate in a weekend of education and entertainment by two incredible Broadway performers" says Danielle Bendinelli, Development Director of On Pitch Performing Arts. "Without the amazing partnership offer from Layton RAMP, our standard ticketing would normally exclude a large portion of our patrons from experiencing such a high caliber of professional talent."

Broadway Community Concert featuring Kerry Butler

Date: Saturday, January 29, 2022
Location: Layton High School Auditorium at 440 Wasatch Dr, Layton, UT 84041
Tickets: $35 General Admission
Use code "thanksramp" at checkout for $5 tickets (plus fees) before January 1st, 2023
Doors open at 7:00pm with performance beginning at 7:30pm.
Discount offers available only through ticketing website.

Acting Through Song with Laura Bell Bundy

17 and under class: Jan. 27th 5p-7p & Jan. 28th 10a -12p
18 and over class: Jan. 27th 7:30p-9:30p & Jan. 28th 12:30p - 2:30p
Cost $395. Each Section will have a limited number of participants.
Youth Scholarships will cover $345 of cost, Adult Scholarships cover $300 of cost.




