Best of Utah Theater in 2019: Salt Lake City BWW Reviewer's Favorite Shows

Tyler Hinton's Picks:

1. MATILDA at Hale Centre Theatre, www.hct.org

This production was exceptional in every way. Every single aspect of the design, performances, and direction was in service of a singular vision of the musical that was astounding. It was pure magic and the best of the year.

2. CAGNEY at Pioneer Theatre Company, www.pioneertheatre.org

This Broadway-bound show had a sensational star, a Broadway-ready production, and a fascinating story to tell. The book was supremely interesting, the choreography tight and effervescent, and the costume design masterful.

3. THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, www.centerpointtheatre.org

Visually intricate and emotionally stirring, this production was astonishingly well-conceived and carried out with physical transitions that were miraculous in their agility. It did justice to the beautiful story and score.

4. PHANTOM at Hale Centre Theatre, www.hct.org

This was an opulent, emotional production of a beautifully crafted musical, creating unforgettable images that transported the audience to the Phantom's world. It was cast, designed, and directed to magnificence.

5. MISS SAIGON at the Eccles Theater, www.broadway-at-the-eccles.com

The national tour of the revival was filled with pathos, eye-popping spectacle, and gritty realism. It is uncommon for a touring show to be so rich in production values and talent, and this one was superb.

Honorable Mentions:

FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL at the Noorda Center for the Performing Arts, www.uvu.edu/thenoorda (an intimate, moving portrayal of loss and imagination driven by phenomenal new songs)

A WALL APART at the Grand Theatre, www.grandtheatrecompany.com (a heart-pounding original rock musical that filled the room with palpable passion and a soaring score)



