Ballet West Returns With Socially Distanced Performances

The upcoming performances of 'Nine Sinatra Songs' will run November 6-7 and 11-14, at 7:30 p.m.; 1 p.m. matinees on November 7, 14 and 15.

The Salt Lake Tribune has reported that Ballet West will be returning to live performances, beginning with a socially distanced 'Nine Sinatra Songs' running from November 6-15.

Nicolo Fonte, resident choreographer at both Salt Lake City's Ballet West and the Oregon Ballet Theatre shared:

"Going to the theater and seeing ballet - remember that?... We have gotten used to living like this. ... Being able to go to the supermarket is not what art is about. We are still more than that."

Fonte's newest dance piece "Faraway Close," features a revival of "Nine Sinatra Songs," Twyla Tharp's 1982 work performed to classic songs by Frank Sinatra.

