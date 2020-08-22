Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BYU Arts Cancels In-Person Performances For the Fall 2020 Semester

"We take seriously our responsibility to protect those within our stewardship," a statement reads.

Aug. 22, 2020  

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, BYU Arts has made the decision to cancel all public, in-person performances for the Fall 2020 semester. This decision is a reflection of the school's commitment to the communities and students they serve.

Although no public, in-person performances will be held, the performative work of the school's academic units will be streamed when possible. Visit byuarts.com for information about all online offerings.

Determinations about Winter 2021 programming are forthcoming, and will be announced on the school's website, as well as social media channels (@byuarts).

BYU Arts is the umbrella organization for the performing arts departments within the BYU College of Fine Arts and Communications. This includes the BYU School of Music and the Departments of Theatre and Dance, as well as the BRAVO! Professional Performing Arts Series.



