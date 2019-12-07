BWW Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Pioneer Theatre Company is So Wrong It's Right

One of the first regional productions of the recent Broadway hit comedy, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Pioneer Theatre Company is so wrong it's right.

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, is ostensibly the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society's production of whodunit THE MURDER AT HAVERSHAM MANOR. When a man is murdered, his fiancé, brother, and friend are all suspects. But the bigger mystery is how the actors continue their performance through seemingly everything that could possibly go wrong in a community theatre production. From set and prop mishaps to forgotten lines to performer injury, the show must go on...ingeniously and hilariously.

The hysterically funny cast works together like one tight-knit unit, making every problem and mistake feel spontaneous. They include William Connell as Chris, Greg Balla as Robert, Eric Santagata as Dennis, Jordan Sobel as Max, Brandon Contreras as Jonathan, Ruth Pferdehirt as Sandra, Kirsten Wyatt as Annie, and Archelaus Crisanto as Trevor.

The haywire unit set by James Kronzer is an absolute wonder, as it must go wrong exactly the same way every performance in a very precise manner while still appearing to be completely unplanned. He has succeeded in this spectacularly.

The costume design by K.L. Roberts is also just right. It's aesthetically pleasing and period-appropriate while not appearing out of place in a community theatre production.

Director Karen Azenberg has masterfully balanced all the necessary elements to induce uproarious, nonstop laughter in the audience from start to finish.

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG plays through December 21, 2019. For tickets, call the box office at 801-581-6961 or visit www.pioneertheatre.org.

