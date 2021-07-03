BWW Review: SCERA's MATILDA is Simply Sensational

Roald Dahl's MATILDA at the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre is a simply sensational community theatre production with solid performances, eye-popping visuals, and top-notch choreography.

MATILDA THE MUSICAL (book by Dennis Kelly, music and lyrics by Tim Minchin) is based on the favorite children's novel by Roald Dahl. Matilda is a small girl who escapes the emotional abuse of her family through books and learning. She discovers an ally in her new teacher, Miss Honey, but a formidable foe in headmistress Miss Trunchbull.

Gemma Sanders as Matilda is a little firecracker who sings and emotes with verve and might.

Scott Hendrickson and Corrinne Adair as Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, respectively, are wickedly delightful, as is the larger-than-life Scott Rollins as Agatha Trunchbull. Sweet but strong Brandalee Streeter as Miss Honey is just the right antidote to their toxicity.

Ashley Gardner Carlson's choreography is perfection, and it is performed stunningly by a young ensemble that is legitimately a force to be reckoned with. There are times it's hard to forget it is not a professional production. Director DeLayne Dayton's great staging works in tandem with the choreography as it impressively fills the massive stage with many cast members in exciting and never superfluous ways.

Shawn Herrera's set is cleverly designed; Mark Ohran's vivid lighting is a boon to the production, especially once the sun has set; and both the breadth and depth of Deborah Bowman's costume design is remarkable, grounded in reality but with a requisite heavy dose of whimsy.

Come for the magical ensemble numbers and stay to root on a powerful girl who deserves a happy ending.

MATILDA plays through July 17, 2021. For tickets, call the box office at 801-225-ARTS (2787) or visit www.scera.org.

Photo Credit: Gemma Sanders (Matilda). Photo by Rachael Gibson.