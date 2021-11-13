BWW Review: Hale Centre Theatre's CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG is a Musical Morsel Supreme

Like the titular car, CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG on the Hale Centre Theatre Centre Stage in Sandy is more than spectacular. And like deliciously rousing Toot Sweets, the production is a musical morsel supreme.

The musical, based on the 1968 film, was adapted for the stage by Jeremy Sams and Ray Roderick (music by Richard M. Sherman, lyrics by Robert B. Sherman). It is the imaginative tale of an incredible car that takes its occupants--an inventor, his two children, and a female acquaintance--on fantastic adventures. They travel to Vulgaria, where the rulers of the land are obsessed with toys but children are banned.

What a cast! Austin Dorman as Caractacus Potts (double cast with Alex King) is a loving and quirky father. Whitney Hatch is sheer perfection as Truly Scrumptious (double cast with Teaira Burge) with a voice that matches her name.

The Potts children are simply wonderful, both Hailey Burnham as Jemima (double cast with Tessa Jensen) and Asher Nehring as Jeremy (double cast with Brigham Ker).

Benjamin Henderson as Baron Bomburst (single clast) and Ali Bennett as the Baroness (double cast with Kelly Coombs) are a real hoot.

Ashley Carlson (double cast with Amelia Rose Moore) and Trevor Dean (double cast with Dustin Bolt) put a fresh spin on Boris and Goran, respectively.

The rest of the cast is equally strong, the ensemble performing enjoyable choreography by director Dave Tinney.

The costumes by Joy Zhu and lighting by Jaron Hermansen are whimsical candy floss and beyond enchanting.

The set by Kacey Udy fills the stage brilliantly, wonderfully differentiating between real world authenticity and the charmed fancies of the imagination. The incredible machines he has concocted bring the beloved movie to life.

And yes, the magical car, of course, floats and flies and delights!

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG plays through January 8, 2022. For tickets, call the box office at 801-984-9000 or visit http://www.hct.org.

Photo Credit: Hale Centre Theatre.