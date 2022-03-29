BWW Review: Entertainment Legend Carol Burnett Charms at the Eccles Theater

Carol Burnett: AN EVENING OF LAUGHTER AND REFLECTION is a fascinating, charming one-woman show in which the Emmy winner and beloved television, theatre, and film performer answers audience questions and reminisces on her extraordinary life and career.

On the evening of the reviewed performance, Ms. Burnett interacted with her fans with great warmth and sharp wit. In response to their queries and comments, she regaled the audience with anecdotes woven off-the-cuff with enough rich details it was as if they had just taken place.

She spoke of originating her Tony-nominated role of Princess Winnifred in ONCE UPON A MATRESS off-Broadway and told behind-the-scenes stories of filming her iconic performance as Miss Hannigan in the first film adaptation of ANNIE.

Ms. Burnett also shared intimate and interesting experiences with Julie Andrews, Betty White, and many other celebrities. The show was peppered with hilarious and heartwarming clips from her acclaimed TV series, including performances with Ethel Merman, Liza Minnelli, Lucille Ball, and dozens more.

Named in 2007 by TIME magazine as one of "100 Best Television Shows of All Time," THE Carol Burnett SHOW ran for 11 years, averaged 30 million viewers per week, and received 25 Emmy Awards, making it one of the most honored shows in television history.

It was truly an honor to bask in the presence of such a deserved entertainment legend. Everyone there was, as she sang at the evening's close, "so glad we had this time together."

Carol Burnett: AN EVENING OF LAUGHTER AND REFLECTION plays the Eccles Theater for a limited engagement through Tuesday, March 29, 2022. For tickets, call ArtTix at 801-355-ARTS (2787) or visit www.artsaltlake.org.