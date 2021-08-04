BEAUTY AND THE BEAST to be Presented by On Pitch Performing Arts

It's a tale as old as time! Based on the original animated Disney classic, this musical tells the story of a cruel, unfeeling Prince turned into a hideous Beast by an Enchantress. To break the spell, the Beast must learn to love another and earn her love in return before the last petal falls from an enchanted rose.

With music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice this musical has all the classic numbers you know plus a few Broadway originals.

Beauty and the Beast is presented by On Pitch Performing Arts and plays at the Ed Kenley Amphitheatre August 12th-August 21st, 2021.

This talented lead cast and ensemble brings this classical tale to our stage along with an amazing production team with Tiffani Allen and Dan Tate as co-directors, Brandon Stauffer as scenic designer, Stacey Haslam as costume designer, Josh Rice as sound designer and Colter Lincoln as lighting designer.

Don't miss our biggest show of the season!

A huge thank you to Layton City, Ed Kenley Ford and First Community Bank for their sponsorship!

OPPA! exists to educate, entertain, and inspire children, adults and audiences with theatrical productions that range from musicals, plays, and new works; we train and support the next generation of theatre artists; we provide arts education programs that promote life-long learning; and we celebrate the power of theatre to bring together our community.

OPPA! Follows all phase guidelines that are current for Davis County. In accordance with the current Utah/Davis County guidelines, all patrons watching a show at OPPA! MUST wear a mask.

For more information please visit our website atwww.onpitchperformingarts.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

Additional information: Brandon at Brandon@onpitchperformingarts.com or call 385-209-1557.