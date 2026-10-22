Join Jess and Miranda of "Theatre in the D" for their review of the new national tour of Disney's Beauty and the Beast. They discuss the show's spectacular choreography, its changes from the original, and whether the stage version captures the magic of the romance.
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Tickets On Sale for Cincinnati Engagement
Performances begin on February 16 and play for 2 weeks through February 28, 2027 at the Aronoff Center.
Tickets for Disney's Beauty and the Beast, the first North American touring production of the musical presented by Disney in over 25 years, will go on sale to the public on Friday, October 23 at 10am. The Broadway musical will begin performances in Cincinnati at the Aronoff Center on Tuesday, March 16, 2027 for a limited engagement of 2 weeks through Sunday, March 28, 2027.
Based on the 1991 Academy Award-winning animated feature film, Beauty and the Beast premiered on Broadway in 1994 and still ranks as one of the longest-running shows in the industry's history. Nominated for nine Tony Awards, winning for Best Costume Design, Beauty remains one of the highest-grossing Broadway shows of all time. The title's visibility and success have expanded globally with productions of the stage show and the smash Oscar-nominated 2017 live-action film, which grossed over $1B worldwide.
In Cincinnati, Beauty and the Beast will play Tuesday through Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday at 2pm and 7:30pm and Sunday at 1pm and 6:30pm. Beginning Friday, October 23, tickets will be available at the Aronoff Center Box Office, and online at CincinnatiArts.org. To charge tickets, call the Cincinnati Arts Association at 513.621.2787 (10am-5pm, M-F). Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling 513.369.4363.
About Disney's Beauty and the Beast
The structure and tone of the story and score made Disney history. It was just the second time that a Disney film had been structured as a stage musical where the songs are integral to plot and characterization. This Menken/Ashman innovation is credited with the 1990's Disney animation renaissance that went on to create such film classics as Aladdin, The Lion King and Hunchback of Notre Dame and helped re-introduce the book musical form to popular culture.
Beauty and the Beast, directed & choreographed by Matt West, features Alan Menken's Academy Award-winning score, songs by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman (including the Academy Award-winning title song and the show-stopping “Be Our Guest”), plus songs written especially for the stage by Alan Menken and Tim Rice (including “If I Can't Love Her” and “A Change In Me”). The production features a book by Linda Woolverton, author of the original screenplay. Sets are by Stanley A. Meyer, costumes by Ann Hould-Ward (Tony Award winner for Beauty and the Beast) and lighting by Natasha Katz. Longtime Menken collaborators Michael Kosarin and Danny Troob are music supervisor/arranger and orchestrator, respectively. New dance music arrangements are by David Chase. David Andrews Rogers is music director.
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BONUS: Beauty and the Beast National Tour | Theatre in the D
Join Jess and Miranda of "Theatre in the D" for their review of the new national tour of Disney's Beauty and the Beast. They discuss the show's spectacular choreography, its changes from the original, and whether the stage version captures the magic of the romance.
BONUS - Caleb McArthur | Make Me A Musical
This week for a very special episode of Make Me a Musical we're joined by University of Michigan Alumn who you can currently see in the National Tour of Beauty and the Beast -- Caleb McArthur! Get your tickets to see Beauty and the Beast at the Fisher Theater here!
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