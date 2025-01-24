BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL to be Presented at Pioneer Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



​Pioneer Theatre Company will present the feel-good, beloved bio-musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical from February 14-March 1, 2025. Nominated for seven Tony Awards, the musical features a book by Douglas McGrath; words and music by Gerry Goffin & Carole King, Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil; music by arrangement with Sony/ATV Music Publishing; orchestrations, vocal, and incidental arrangements by Steve Sidwell; and additional music arrangements by PTC alum (Shucked, Christmas in Connecticut) Jason Howland.

Before she became the iconic chart-topping music sensation known as Carole King, she was Carole Klein, a girl from Brooklyn with unwavering determination and astounding talent. This Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical follows King's remarkable rise to stardom, from her early days as a teenage songwriter to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in music history—and many of her personal triumphs and struggles in between. A tribute to the indomitable spirit of one of America's greatest musical artists told through her incredible music, including “You've Got a Friend,” “Natural Woman,” and “I Feel the Earth Move,” and other hits of the era by Barry Mann, Cynthia Weil, The Righteous Brothers, Neil Sedaka, and more!

The production also marks the first co-production between Pioneer Theatre Company, which will feature the musical first, and Geva Theatre in Rochester, New York. After playing in Salt Lake City, the production will be shipped to Geva (including the original designs, as well as most of the cast) for a second run from May 28 through June 29, 2025.

“Over the past decade, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical has emerged as a new classic and an audience favorite. We're thrilled to finally be able to bring it to PTC audiences—and they're definitely ready for it—as this production has proven to be our quickest-selling show of the 24/25 Season,” said PTC Artistic Director and Beautiful Director Karen Azenberg. “And Beautiful isn't only a vehicle to tell Carole King's remarkable story. In addition to having tremendous heart, the production is a perfect showcase of some of the 20th century's best pop music. We can't wait for audiences to come ‘feel-good' with us next month!”

CAST & CREATIVE

Leading the cast are PTC newcomers Sara Sheperd* (Carole King in the Broadway and National Tour companies of Beautiful) as Carole King, Stephen Christopher Anthony* (Evan in the Broadway and National Tour companies of Dear Evan Hansen) as Barry Mann, Lee Alexandra Harrington* (Into the Woods at Roundabout) as Cynthia Weil, and Anthony Sagaria* (Disney's Frozen on Broadway) as Gerry Goffin.

Also joining the Company are PTC alumni Mary Fanning Driggs* (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; Bonnie & Clyde) as Genie Klein; and ensemble members Tyrick Wiltez Jones* (Putting It Together, Ain't Misbehavin'), Chris Richie* (Jersey Boys), and Tyler Symone* (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; Christmas in Connecticut).

Making their respective PTC debuts are ensemble members Travis Keith Battle* (Memphis at Walnut Street Theatre), Elexis Morton* (Ragtime on Ellis Island), Nathan Andrew Riley* (Disney's The Lion King National Tour), and Grace Ellis Solomon* (Beautiful at Gateway Playhouse).

Rounding out the company are Jason Andrew Hackney (PTC's Hamlet) as Don Kirshner and ensemble members Makenna Ashby (Newsies at Sundance), Ashlen Boresow (PTC's Bonnie & Clyde, Elf the Musical), Jordan Briggs (Newsies at Sundance), Nate Ginsberg (U of U Department of Theatre's Spring Awakening), Hannah Camille Hall (RENT at Kent State University), Olivia Hellin (PTC's The Prom), Kiana Kelly-Futch (Beautiful at Asolo Rep), and Cory Simmons (Hairspray at White Plains Performing Arts Center).

PTC Artistic Director Karen Azenberg directs Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Earlier this season, Azenberg directed and choreographed PTC's smash production of Jersey Boys, and directed the lauded Utah premiere of Prayer for the French Republic.

Azenberg is joined on the Creative Team by Musical Director/Conductor Helen Gregory (The Rocky Horror Show; Christmas in Connecticut); Choreographer Gerry McIntyre (Bonnie & Clyde, Putting It Together); Scenic Designer Jason Simms (Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, Sweat); Costume Designer Kara Harmon (The Niceties at Manhattan Theatre Club); Lighting Designer Dawn Chiang (A Christmas Story – The Musical, Broadway's Zoot Suit); Sound Designer Aaron Hubbard (Jersey Boys; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812); and Hair & Makeup Designer Kate Casalino (Broadway's Back to the Future, Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel). James O. Hansen is Production Stage Manager. Casting is by Geoff Josselson, CSA.

LOGE GALLERY

During the run of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Pioneer Theatre Company will present a co-exhibit with Art at the Main, a co-operative art gallery located at the main branch of The City Library showcasing the work of some of Utah's best local artists. Selected works will be on display in the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre Loge Gallery and will be available for purchase through the PTC Box Office.

Comments