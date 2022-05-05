27 Performances Announced for Onstage Ogden's 2022/2023 Season

Onstage Ogden, Weber County's largest performing arts presenter, has announced its 2022/2023 season. With epic and thrilling performances from the Utah Symphony, high-flying family fun, and dozens of opportunities for date night, this lineup of 27 shows has something for everyone. "After the challenges of the past two years we're so pleased to be back with a great lineup for 22/23," said James Fredrick, Onstage Ogden's new Executive Director.

Independence Day weekend kicks off with Patriotic Pops, Utah Symphony's annual summer celebration at Snowbasin Ski Resort. Audiences can celebrate the classic film The Goonies, with the exhilarating score performed live by the symphony. Later in the season the Utah Symphony will be back to perform the earth shaking epic Carmina Burana, and for Mastro Thierry Fischer's final Ogden performance, conducting Sibelius' Symphony No. 5 .

The 22/23 season has two options for holiday entertainment. Grammy winners The Swingles will perform with Chamber Orchestra Ogden for the Together for the Holidays tour. Ballet West will bring Utah's beloved holiday tradition The Nutcracker for Thanksgiving weekend.

Other great options for families throughout the season include Ballet West's production of Snow White, staged especially for young audiences, the Queen's Cartoonists performing live to shorts from the golden age of animation, and Peking Acrobats, who the New York Post says "push the envelope of human possibility."

The season will include more performances downtown Ogden than ever before. This includes Onstage Ogden's first presentation at the Ogden Amphitheater with Jarabe Mexicano on September 28. Portland Cello Project and Utah's own Repertory Dance Theatre are two of five performances set to take place at Peery's Egyptian Theater, while eclectic string quartet Brooklyn Rider and the Celtic-crossover ensemble Kittel & Co. will perform at The Monarch.

Subscriptions of four or more shows go on sale beginning at 10:00 am, Monday, May 9 at OnstageOgden.org, in person at the Onstage Ogden box office, at 638 26th Street, or by calling 801-339-9214. Packages start at $62. Individual tickets for most shows go on sale in August.

Photos can be downloaded here.

Onstage Ogden's 2022/2023 Season List:

Patriotic Pops w/Utah Symphony, Thursday, June 30, Snowbasin Ski Resort

The Goonies in Concert w/Utah Symphony, Thursday, September 22, Austad Auditorium

Jarabe Mexicano, Wednesday, September 28, Ogden Amphitheater

Portland Cello Project, Friday, October 7, Peery's Egyptian Theater

Kittel & Company, Tuesday, October 11, The Monarch

Fisk Jubilee Singers, Saturday, November 5, Austad Auditorium

Stephen Hough performs Rachmaninoff w/ Utah Symphony, Thursday, November 10, Austad Auditorium

The Nutcracker w/ Ballet West, Friday, Nov 25 & Saturday, Nov 26

Here Comes Santa Claus w/Utah Symphony, Monday, December 12 Austad Auditorium

The Swingles w/Chamber Ogden Orchestra, Wednesday, December 14, Austad Auditorium

Repertory Dance Theatre, Friday, January 13, Peery's Egyptian Theater

Mariachi Herencia de Mexico, Saturday, January 14, Peery's Egyptian Theater

Carmina Burana w/Utah Symphony, Thursday, January 26, Austad Auditorium

Peking Acrobats, Thursday, February 2, Austad Auditorium

Storm Large w/Utah Symphony, Thursday, February 9, Austad Auditorium

International Guitar Night, Friday, February 10, Peery's Egyptian Theater

Empire Wild, Wednesday, February 22, The Monarch

The Queen's Cartoonists, Wednesday, March 1, Peery's Egyptian Theater

Dvořák Symphony No. 5 w/Utah Symphony, Thursday, March 2, Austad Auditorium

Brooklyn Rider, Tuesday, March 7, The Monarch

FLY Dance Co: Breakin' Classical w/Utah Symphony, Thursday, March 16, Austad Auditorium

BYU International Folk Ensemble, Saturday, March 25, Austad Auditorium

Water Works w/Utah Opera, Friday, April 7, The Monarch

Rhapsody in Blue w/Utah Symphony, Thursday, April 13, Austad Auditorium

Sibelius' Symphony No. 5 w/Utah Symphony, Thursday, April 20, Austad Auditorium

Snow White w/Ballet West II, Friday, May 5, Austad Auditorium

Merz Trio, Thursday, May 11, The Monarch

ONSTAGE OGDEN

With the mission to energize and engage the greater Ogden community, Onstage Ogden is the largest nonprofit arts and entertainment presenter in Weber County. Originally founded in 1949 to present the Utah Symphony in Ogden, today the organization presents the world's finest music and dance. Learn more at OnstageOgden.org.